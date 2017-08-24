BBC Sport - World Badminton Championship: Chris & Gabby Adcock book quarter-final spot
Adcocks book quarter-final spot at worlds
- From the section Badminton
Great Britain duo Chris and Gabby Adcock book a World Championships quarter-final place with a 21-15 21-16 win over Japan's Kenta Kazuno and Ayane Kurihara in Glasgow.
