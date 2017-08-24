BBC Sport - World Badminton Championship: Chris & Gabby Adcock book quarter-final spot

Adcocks book quarter-final spot at worlds

Great Britain duo Chris and Gabby Adcock book a World Championships quarter-final place with a 21-15 21-16 win over Japan's Kenta Kazuno and Ayane Kurihara in Glasgow.

READ MORE: Kirsty Gilmour & Adcocks win; Ouseph & duo Langridge & Ellis out

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Adcocks book quarter-final spot at worlds

Video

Gregory runs Patel out with 'Messi-like skills'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Controversial Trego catch dismisses Notts' Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

McGregor must bring 'ghost-like' Irish spirit - Eubank

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Mata hails return of 'big presence' Ibrahimovic

Video

Joining Burnley like first day at school - Walters

Video

That moment when you take down your own manager...

Video

Treatment of Rooney is a joke - Ferdinand

Video

Channing Tatum's predictions & Vinnie Jones' silky skills

Video

Archive: Ibrahimovic scores winner for Man Utd

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired