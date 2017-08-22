BBC Sport - All England Open Badminton Championships: Watch Chong Wei Lee's hotdog shot
Watch: Badminton star's unbelievable hotdog shot
- From the section Sport
Chong Wei Lee wins a sensational rally against Brice Leverdez thanks to an "unbelievable" hotdog shot at the All England Open Badminton Championships.
Watch live coverage here: All England Open Badminton Championships
Available to UK users only.
