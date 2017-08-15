Football transfer gossip: Aurier, Sanchez, Sandro, Soares, Oxlade-Chamberlain

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Paris St-Germain defender Serge Aurier, 24, who was a target for Manchester United. (L'Equipe, via IB Times)

And Spurs are also optimistic of completing a deal for Ajax centre-back Davinson Sanchez, 21, for an initial £27m. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea have seen their latest enquiry for Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, 26, rejected. (Daily Mail)

Blues boss Antonio Conte wants the Brazil international to hand a transfer request in after the Stamford Bridge club had offers of £52m and £61m turned down. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea have turned their attention to Southampton defender Cedric Soares, 25, as they attempt to sign at least three new players before the transfer window closes. (Telegraph)

Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 24, wants £150,000 a week to join Chelsea from Arsenal. (Goal)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says the club will resist any bids for forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, and Oxlade-Chamberlain and expects them to honour the final year of their contracts. (Daily Mirror)

Deportivo La Coruna have been working on a deal with Atletico Madrid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28. (La Voz de Galicia - in Spanish)

Liverpool want Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, 29, included in negotiations with the Spanish giants over playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Diario Gol, via Daily Express)

West Ham's club record bid for Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho, 25, has stalled over his £40m price tag. (Sun)

Tottenham Hotspur have had a bid worth up to £25m for 17-year-old Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon rejected. (Telegraph)

Juventus have made Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini, 29, one of their top transfer targets. (Sun)

Liverpool and Tottenham target Geoffrey Kondogbia is being forced to train on his own at Inter Milan, after the France midfielder, 24, fell out with the Italian club. (Premium Sport, via Talksport)

Watford manager Marco Silva is lining up a move for 29-year-old Leicester striker Islam Slimani. (Sun)

Monaco have joined Southampton in the race for 23-year-old Atletico Madrid striker Luciano Vietto. (Marca, via Talksport)

Liverpool's 20-year-old winger Sheyi Ojo is set to join Championship side Fulham on loan. (London Evening Standard)

Bournemouth midfielder Max Gradel, 29, is set to join Toulouse on a season-long loan deal. (Sky Sports)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo is "cursed" and needs to invest in a personal wizard who will look after his health. (101GreatGoals)

Former Tottenham midfielder Paulinho gave his driver at Chinese Super League side Guangzhou Evergrande his Mercedes-Benz upon leaving the club for Barcelona. (Goal)

Russia has opened an information centre at its tourist office in London in a bid to calm England fans' fears about hooligans at next year's World Cup. (Telegraph)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho posted a throwback picture of his wife on social media as they spent her birthday apart...

Best of Tuesday's transfer news

Manchester City will try to tempt Arsenal to sell forward Alexis Sanchez with a bid of £60m before the transfer window closes. (Telegraph)

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident they will agree a £35m deal to sign midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, from Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

Blues boss Antonio Conte is at odds with the Stamford Bridge club's hierarchy over a number of transfer targets as the Italian wants to sign experienced players with little resale value. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea have given striker Diego Costa a set of demands he must meet before they will consider selling the 28-year-old. (Guardian)

Barcelona have agreed a £90m fee with Borussia Dortmund to sign 20-year-old forward Ousmane Dembele. (Sport, via Daily Express)