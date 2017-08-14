Football transfer gossip: Costa, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sanchez, Asensio, Coutinho

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Chelsea are growing increasingly confident they will agree a £35m deal to sign midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, from Arsenal. (Evening Standard)

The Blues have given striker Diego Costa a set of demands he must meet before they will consider selling the 28-year-old. (Guardian)

The transfer window will shut ­before the start of the season in new changes that are ­expected to be approved by the Premier League next month. (Telegraph)

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says he will try to convince team-mate Philippe Coutinho to stay at Anfield, with the 25-year-old Brazilian midfielder seeking a move to Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

Attacking midfielder Marco Asensio, 21, has demanded emergency talks with Real Madrid following interest from Arsenal. (Sun)

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk, 26, is more likely to join Chelsea or Manchester City than Liverpool, but the Saints will demand a fee of more than £70m. (Yahoo)

Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez's agent is trying to persuade Roma to increase their offer for the 26-year-old to £40m including add-ons. (Sky Sports)

Colombia defender Davinson Sanchez, 21, has told Ajax he wants to move to Tottenham before the close of the transfer window. (Independent)

Spurs officials travelled to Amsterdam on Monday to continue negotiations with Ajax, who are holding out for a fee of close to £36m. (Guardian)

Chelsea are also interested in the defender, but Ajax have insisted Sanchez is not for sale. (Daily Star)

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has targeted five more signings before the transfer window closes in just over a fortnight. (Telegraph)

The Magpies are expected to sign 21-year-old Chelsea winger Kenedy on loan, but Blues boss Antonio Conte has slowed the deal down because of concerns over his squad size. (Goal)

Juventus are interested in signing midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, from Arsenal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Mirror)

Stoke are set to announce the signing of 24-year-old Paris St-Germain attacker Jese Rodriguez. (Telegraph)

The Potters' Spanish striker Joselu, 27, is set to complete a £5m move to Newcastle.(Daily Star)

Udinese goalkeeper Orestis Karnezis, 32, will sign for Watford, Newcastle or Crystal Palace, according to his agent. (CalcioNapoli24, via Hertfordshire Mercury)

Crystal Palace are looking to sign Roma's 26-year-old Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski. (Telegraph)

Leicester City winger Tom Lawrence, 23, is on the verge of joining Derby County in a deal worth £7m. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he would like to coach Newell's Old Boys, the club where he started his playing career, and the Argentina national team in the future. (TyC Sports, via ESPN)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Jamaican sprint legend Usain Bolt will fulfil his lifelong dream of playing for Manchester United... in a charity football match against Barcelona. (Sun)

Former Tottenham captain Michael Dawson insists defender Danny Rose's recent controversial interview will not upset Spurs' "frightening" form this season. (Talksport)

Current skipper and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris says "if people from outside want to make trouble" regarding Rose's comments, it will not affect Tottenham. (Yahoo)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp would like to see the transfer window shut before the Premier League season starts in future. (Daily Mail)

Forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, will return to Manchester United's Carrington training complex within the next 24 hours to continue his rehab following knee surgery. (Sun)

Best of Monday's transfer news

Chelsea are considering a late move for long-time Manchester United target Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic, 28. (Mirror)

Cesar Azpilicueta, 27, thinks Chelsea need to make several signings before the transfer window closes. (Evening Standard)

The Blues are ready to make a £50m bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this week in an attempt to fend off interest from Liverpool. (Daily Star)

Manchester United will meet the £36.5m release clause of Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto, 25, if he pushes for a move away from the Spanish club. (Don Balon via Daily Express)

Newcastle have stepped up their attempts to sign Arsenal's 25-year-old midfielder Jack Wilshere, who is resigned to leaving after being left out of the squad for the season-opening win over Leicester. (Sun)