Football transfer gossip: Perisic, Costa, van Dijk, Keita

Chelsea are considering a late move for long-time Manchester United target Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic, 28, as part of their end-of-window spree. (Mirror)

Cesar Azpilicueta, 27, thinks Chelsea still need to make several new signings before the window closes. (Evening Standard)

The Blues are ready to make a £50m bid for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk this week in an attempt to fend off interest from Liverpool. (Daily Star)

Manchester United are close to agreeing terms with Portuguese club Oliveirense for forward Bruno Amorim, 19. (Daily Mail)

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann, 26, would be unhappy if Atletico Madrid sell goalkeeper Jan Oblak and could consider a move to Manchester United. (Don Ballon - in Spanish)

Leicester City will turn down a £31.8m bid for Riyad Mahrez, 26, from Roma as they are determined to have their £50m valuation met. (The Mirror)

Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta reveals they are interested in Liverpool target and RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, 22. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool need to strengthen their squad before the end of the transfer window. (Liverpool Echo)

The Liverpool boss is also considering Lorenzo Insigne as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho amid interest from Barcelona. (Express)

Tottenham could step up interest in Lazio forward Keita Balde, 22, after he was left out of his club's Supercoppa Italiana squad. (Mirror)

Ronald Koeman says he will not stand in the way if midfielder Gareth Barry, 36, wishes to leave Everton this summer. (Liverpool Echo)

West Brom could let Nacer Chadli, 28, leave but only if they find a suitable replacement amid interest from Swansea. (Express and Star)

Paul Clement has pleaded with the Premier League to shut the window before the start of the season as he continues to fight off interest in Swansea forward Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27. (Daily Mail)

Schalke are in talks with Chelsea over bringing defender Baba Rahman, 23, back on loan. (Sky Sports)

Kyle Walker-Peters, 20, thanked fans after making his Premier League debut for Tottenham. (Twitter)

Paul Pogba tweeted his delight at seeing teammate Romelu Lukaku, 24, score a brace on his debut for Manchester United in their 4-0 win over West Ham.

Everton manager Ronald Koeman says the Toffees re-signed Rooney, 31, because of his winning mentality after he scored in their 1-0 victory over Stoke. (Liverpool Echo)

Dele Alli celebrated scoring in Tottenham's 2-0 victory over Newcastle on Twitter.

Manchester United have rejected a bid from Tottenham for 21-year-old France forward Anthony Martial. (RMC Sport via Independent)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will target Napoli and Italy forward Lorenzo Insigne, 26, if playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, forces through a move to Barcelona. (Sunday People)

Barcelona will return with an offer in excess of £100m for Brazil international Coutinho. (Sunday Express)

Chelsea will make a second bid of around £25m for Leicester midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, this week after having a £15m offer turned down by the Foxes earlier this summer. (Sunday Telegraph)

Real Madrid have admitted defeat in their bid to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea this season. (Sunday Express)