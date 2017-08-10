Football transfer gossip: Carvalho, Sanchez, Coutinho, Dybala, Nasri

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

West Ham have bid a club record 30 million euros (£27.1m) for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, 25. (Telegraph)

Manager Arsene Wenger has admitted Arsenal are "not super optimistic" that they can convince 28-year-old forward Alexis Sanchez to extend his contract. (SFR Sport via Evening Standard)

Arsenal have offered Chile international Sanchez a new contract worth £300,000 per week. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona cannot afford to buy Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho if they sign France forward Ousame Dembele from Borussia Dortmund, according to Spanish football journalist Graham Hunter. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is battling a pay crisis in the wake of England left-back Danny Rose's criticism of the club's ambition. (Mirror)

Rose got a "heroes' welcome" from the Spurs dressing room, with team-mates threatening to speak out. (Sun)

Tottenham stars are lining up to leave because of the club's rigid pay structure. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has prioritised signing a first-choice left back with Tottenham's Rose, 27, one of the players under consideration. (Daily Record)

Arsenal believe they have made a breakthrough in the negotiations to keep Mesut Ozil at Emirates Stadium, with the 28-year-old Germany midfielder giving the impression that he is preparing to accept the £225,000-a-week deal on offer. (Sun)

PSG could be willing to offer 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Javier Pastore to Atletico Madrid as part of a deal for Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 24. (AS)

Real Madrid have held secret talks with Juventus over Barcelona target and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala, 23. (Don Balon - in Spanish)

Premier League at 25: Ruling the world - 2007-2012 Read part four of our five-yearly reviews of the Premier League

Samir Nasri's hopes of leaving Manchester City could be scuppered by the club's £10m-plus valuation of the 30-year-old French midfielder, in addition to the player earning £9.6m in wages. (Telegraph)

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, still looks likely to join Everton but Paul Clement has insisted Spain striker Fernando Llorente, 32, will not be following the Iceland international out of the Liberty Stadium this summer. (Wales Online)

Newcastle and West Ham are locked in a battle to sign Brentford's Spanish midfielder Jota, 26. (Mirror)

Burnley have made a £12m move for Lille's French striker Nicolas de Preville, 26. (Daily Mail)

Stoke City are trying to complete the £7m signing of Porto's Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi, 25, in time for him to be eligible to play against Everton on Saturday. (Sky Sports)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Vinicius Jnr, 16, who is set to join Real Madrid in 2019 for £38.7m, scored his first professional goal after just 30 seconds for Brazilian side Flamengo. (Marca)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted a video of his gruelling workout as he returns from injury. (Instagram)

Petr Cech has proved he is not just an able goalkeeper on the football pitch, but also on the ice. (isportTV)

Marouane Fellaini's facial expression when he was hit by a ball in the Super Cup on Tuesday, has been immortalised in a mural in Australia. (ESPN)

Best of Thursday's transfer news

Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Gremio's Brazilian forward Luan, dubbed 'the new Ronaldinho', by sending a scout to watch the 24-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

The Reds took just 35 minutes to reject Barcelona's increased £90.3m offer for 25-year-old midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Daily Express)

RB Leipzig chief Ralf Rangnick has admitted the German club will likely sell 22-year-old midfielder and Liverpool target Naby Keita, but not until next season. (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan are hoping to continue their summer recruitment spree with a sensational move for 35-year-old former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. (Corriere dello Sport)

Middlesbrough manager Garry Monk is adamant that 24-year-old defender Ben Gibson, who has been the subject of interest from Southampton and West Brom, is not for sale. (Daily Mail)