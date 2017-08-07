Tuesday's back pages

Telegraph
The Telegraph leads on England's cricket success, but also has the transfer stories involving Virgil van Dijk and Gareth Bale
The Sun
Jose Mourinho's comments about Gareth Bale dominate the back page of the Sun
Daily Mirror
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk handing in a transfer request leads the back page of the Mirror

