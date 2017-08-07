Football transfer gossip: Philippe Coutinho, Serge Aurier, Virgil van Dijk, Danny Rose

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will refuse to sanction any deal allowing attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho to move to Barcelona.(Daily Mirror)

The Reds will not be able to hold on to 25-year-old Coutinho this summer, says club legend Graeme Souness.(Sky Sports)

Brazil international Coutinho has "got to go" to Barca, says ex-England striker Ian Wright. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Chelsea and Manchester United are both set to make bids for Paris St-Germain right-back Serge Aurier, 24, (Daily Mail)

Liverpool are set to resurrect their £60m move for Virgil van Dijk after the Southampton defender, 26, handed in a transfer request. (Daily Star)

Arsenal should signed Van Dijk as well as midfielder Nemanja Matic, who moved from Chelsea to Manchester United for £40m, because the club lacks leadership on the pitch, according to former Gunners striker Ian Wright. (BBC Radio 5 live)

Manchester United and Inter Milan have reignited their interest in Tottenham's England left-back Danny Rose, 27. (Daily Mirror)

Stoke City hope to announce the £7m signing of Porto centre-back Bruno Martins Indi before Saturday's Premier League opener at Everton. The 25-year-old Netherlands international spent last season on loan at the Potters. (Stoke Sentinel)

Meanwhile, Stoke's record signing Giannelli Imbula, who struggled to make an impact following his £18.3m move from Porto in January, has agreed terms with Champions League semi-finalist Monaco. (L'Equipe - in French)

Leicester City are set to announce the signing of Coventry City's Leicester-born forward George Thomas, 20, for £450,000 plus add-ons. (Coventry Telegraph)

Valencia are preparing a deal to tempt Arsenal's Brazilian defender Gabriel, 26, to Spain. (Evening Standard)

Turkish side Trabzonspor want to sign Tottenham's France midfielder Moussa Sissoko, 27, on loan. (Evening Standard)

Sunderland are hopeful of signing Aston Villa's 30-year-old Scotland striker Ross McCormack before the transfer deadline. (Sunderland Echo)

Celtic and Nice want to sign Manchester City's former Fulham midfielder Patrick Roberts, 20. (Manchester Evening News)

Hull City are interested in signing 33-year-old former Leeds United goalkeeper Andy Lonergan from Wolves. (Hull Daily Mail)

Blackburn Rovers want to sign Leeds United's Swedish striker Marcus Antonsson, 26. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Bournemouth forwards Harry Cornick, 22, and Joe Quigley, 20, are close to joining League One side Blackpool. (Daily Echo)

Meanwhile...

Theo Walcott says Arsenal's new signing Sead Kolasinac is "an absolute animal" and believes the defender could become one of the best in the Premier League. (Guardian)

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has denied suggestions he laughed at team-mate Alvaro Morata, who missed a spot-kick, during the Blues' penalty shootout defeat by Arsenal in the Community Shield. (Daily Mail)

Former Arsenal and England defender Tony Adams is leading a consortium which has struck an agreement to buy Crystal Palace for £200m. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are making a mistake refusing to bring French defender Mamadou Sakho, 27, back into the first-team squad - according to former midfielder Momo Sissoko. (Liverpool Echo)

Leicester City's former Manchester United midfielder Matty James, 26, is set to play for the Foxes for the first time in 825 days. (Leicester Mercury)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are "very big" in Brazil, according to the Championship club's 23-year-old's Brazilian forward Leo Bonatini. (Express & Star)

Best of Monday's transfer news

Liverpool attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, would like to move to Barcelona if a deal can be done amicably with his club. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona will face competition from Paris St-Germain for the Brazil international's signature with the Ligue 1 club ready to bid £100m for the player. (Le Parisien - in French)

Manchester United have had a £36m bid for Barcelona's Sergi Roberto rejected and Chelsea could soon join the race for the 25-year-old right-back. (Mail)

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is ready to accept Arsenal's refusal to sell him and will see out the final year of his contract before leaving on a free transfer next year. (Mirror)