Sport calendar 2017: Major events of the year

BBC Sport picks out the key sporting events of 2017.

* The list will be updated with further fixtures and events as they are confirmed; dates and venues are subject to change

August

3-6: Golf - Women's British Open, Kingsbarns, Scotland

4-8: Cricket - England v South Africa, fourth Test, Old Trafford

4-13: Athletics - World Championships, London

5-6: ITU Triathlon World Series - Montreal, Canada

8-11: Special Olympics GB National Games, Sheffield

9-26: Rugby union - Women's World Cup, Ireland

10-13: Golf - US PGA Championship, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, North Carolina

11: Football - Premier League 2017/18 season starts

14-17: ITU Triathlon World Final - Rotterdam, Netherlands

17-21: Cricket - England v West Indies, first Test, Edgbaston (first day-night Test in England)

18-20: Golf - Solheim Cup, Des Moines, USA

19 Aug-10 Sep: Cycling - Vuelta a Espana, Spain

19-27: Hockey - men's and women's EuroHockey Championships, Netherlands

20: Athletics - Birmingham Diamond League

26: Boxing - Floyd Mayweather v Conor McGregor, light-middleweight, Las Vegas, USA

26-27: ITU Triathlon World Series - Stockholm, Sweden

21-27: Badminton - World Championships, Glasgow

22-27: Equestrian - European Dressage and Show Jumping Championships, Gothenburg, Sweden

25-29: Cricket - England v West Indies, second Test, Headingley

26: Rugby league - Challenge Cup final, Wembley

27: Formula 1 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps

27: Motorcycling - British Moto Grand Prix, Silverstone

28 Aug-3 Sep: Judo - World Championships, Budapest

28 Aug-10 Sep: Tennis - US Open, Flushing Meadow, New York

31 Aug-3 Sep: Equestrian - Burghley Horse Trials

31 Aug-17 Sep: Basketball - EuroBasket, hosted by Finland, Israel, Romania & Turkey

The Tour of Britain is among September's sporting highlights

September

1: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Malta v England, Lithuania v Scotland (Group F), San Marino v Northern Ireland (Group C)

2: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Wales v Austria, Georgia v Republic of Ireland (Group D)

2: Cricket - T20 Blast Finals Day, Edgbaston

3: Formula 1 - Italian Grand Prix, Monza

3-10: Cycling - Tour of Britain

4: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: England v Slovakia, Scotland v Malta (Group F), Northern Ireland v Czech Republic (Group C)

5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Moldova v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Serbia (Group D)

10: Athletics - Great North Run, Newcastle

7-11: Cricket - England v West Indies, third Test, Lord's

15-17: Tennis - Davis Cup semi-finals and play-offs

16: Cricket - England v West Indies, Twenty20 international

16: Horse racing - St Leger, Doncaster

17: Formula 1 - Singapore Grand Prix

17-24: Cycling - Road World Championships, Norway

19, 21, 24, 27, 29: Cricket - England v West Indies, ODIs

23-30: Multi-sports - Invictus Games, Toronto

24: American football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium

24 Sep- 1 Oct: Rowing - World Championships - Sarasota, Florida

27 Sep- 9 Oct: Gymnastics - World Artistic Championships, Montreal

England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland will send teams to the Rugby League World Cup at the end of October

October

1: Formula 1 - Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang

1: American football - NFL in London, Wembley Stadium

5: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Northern Ireland v Germany (Group C); England v Slovenia, Scotland v Slovakia (Group F)

6: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Georgia v Wales, Republic of Ireland v Moldova (Group D)

7: Rugby league - Super League Grand Final, Old Trafford

8: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifiers: Norway v Northern Ireland (Group C); Lithuania v England, Slovenia v Scotland (Group F)

8: Formula 1 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka

9: Football - 2018 World Cup qualifier: Wales v Republic of Ireland (Group D)

14: Triathlon - World Ironman Championship, Hawaii

21: Horse racing - British Champions Day, Ascot (including Champion Stakes and Queen Elizabeth II Stakes)

22: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham

22: Formula 1 - United States Grand Prix, Austin

23-29: Tennis - WTA Finals, Singapore

27 Oct-2 Dec: Rugby league - World Cup, Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea

27-30: Motorsport - Wales Rally GB

29: American football - NFL in London, Twickenham

29: Formula 1 - Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City

The sun sets on another Formula 1 world championship with the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 26 November

November

11: Rugby union - England v Argentina, Twickenham

12: Formula 1 - Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo

12-19: Tennis - ATP World Tour Finals, London

12, 18, 25: Rugby union-Ireland autumn internationals

16 Nov-2 Dec: Rugby league - Women's World Cup, Australia

18: Rugby union - England v Australia, Twickenham

23-27: Cricket - Australia v England, first Ashes Test, Brisbane

24-26: Tennis - Davis Cup final

25: Rugby union - England v Samoa, Twickenham

26: Formula 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (final race of the season)

December

2-6: Cricket - Australia v England, second Ashes Test, Adelaide (d/n)

9-17: Squash - World Championships, Manchester

14-18: Cricket - Australia v England, third Ashes Test, Perth

26-30: Cricket - Australia v England, fourth Ashes Test, Melbourne

26: Horse racing - King George VI Chase, Kempton

January 2018

4-8: Cricket - Australia v England, fifth Ashes Test, Sydney