Football transfer gossip: Mbappe, Neymar, Dembele, Costa, Drinkwater

Monaco's 18-year-old forward Kylian Mbappe has decided to leave the club, with Real Madrid, Manchester City and Paris St-Germain in the race to sign him. (L'Equipe - in French)

Barcelona have already made contact with Monaco over a move for the highly-rated French forward. (Le10Sport - in French)

The Spanish league will not accept PSG's payment of Neymar's release clause with Barcelona. They will refuse because of the 25-year-old forward's loyalty payment dispute with Barca, and concerns over PSG breaking Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules. (Sport)

Uefa will ask PSG to tell them how they intend to finance the transfer. (Telegraph)

Barca will not try and sign Atletico Madrid's 26-year-old forward Antoine Griezmann. (AS - in Spanish)

The Spanish club will replace Neymar with Borussia Dortmund's 20-year-old French forward Ousmane Dembele. (Marca - in Spanish)

Neymar's former representative Wagner Ribeiro says: "PSG will pay the release clause and Neymar will be presented in Paris this week." (Marca)

The Brazilian passed his medical with PSG on Wednesday in Portugal. (L'Equipe - in French)

Barcelona will use the money from Neymar's sale to fund moves for Chelsea attacking midfielder Eden Hazard, 26, and Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has told his club's board that they must sign striker Diego Costa, 28, who Chelsea value at £50m. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea will look to sign Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 27, instead of Bayern Munich's 19-year-old Renato Sanches.(Mediaset, via Metro)

Everton's £50m deal to sign Swansea attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, will likely be completed over the next few days. (Guardian)

Defender and Liverpool target Virgil van Dijk, 26, is close to forcing through his departure from Southampton. (Mirror)

Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, wants to stay and fight for a place at the club, despite interest from Italian club Sampdoria. (Telegraph)

Liverpool midfield target Naby Keita, 22 is unlikely to sign a contract extension at RB Leipzig, says the German club's sporting director. (Bild - in German)

Leicester forward Demarai Gray, 21, is happy to stay at the club after talks over his future. (Leicester Mercury)

Watford are keen to sign Everton's 30-year-old winger Aaron Lennon, with the Toffees willing to sell. (Liverpool Echo)

Winger Stewart Downing, 33, is training with Middlesbrough's under-23 side after his transfer to Birmingham stalled. (Evening Gazette)

Sunderland are hopeful of signing Aston Villa's 30-year-old forward Ross McCormack on loan before the start of the Championship season. (Team Talk)

Manchester United are ready to promote 20-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay to their senior squad. (Daily Record)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Barcelona have already removed Neymar's image from posters around their stadium. (Marca)

Fancy pitch designs have been banned for the upcoming Premier League season. (Premier League)

Tottenham's Harry Kane took time to pose in front of the green screen. We look forward to seeing the outtakes...

Best of Wednesday's transfer news

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed he spoke to Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata about joining Tottenham but the 24-year-old did not want to compete with Harry Kane. (Daily Mail)

Arsene Wenger has told Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez, 28, he will not be sold to another English club this summer. (Times - subscription required)

Manchester United are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's 24-year-old right-back Serge Aurier, who is currently banned from entering the UK. (Daily Mirror)

United have also made an enquiry about Anderlecht midfielder Leander Dendoncker, but are not expected to sign the 22-year-old this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool are not interested in Barcelona midfielders Rafinha or Andre Gomes, both 24, who have been mentioned as part of a possible swap deal for Philippe Coutinho. (Liverpool Echo)