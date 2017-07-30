Football transfer gossip: Barkley, Vermaelen, Mahrez, Neymar, Sanchez

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Everton midfielder Ross Barkley will have to lower his wage demands to join Tottenham, who are not willing to pay the £120,000 a week wages the 23-year-old England international turned down at Goodison Park. (Mirror)

The Toffees are also prepared to hold out for a fee of £35m for Barkley, despite him having less than 12 months on his contract. (Mail)

West Brom are interested in signing former Arsenal centre-back Thomas Vermaelen, 31, who has spent three injury-blighted years at Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

However, new Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde is keen to give Vermaelen more game time this season, after being impressed by the Belgium player in pre-season. (AS)

Leicester and Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, is hoping Italian side Roma return with a third bid after offers of £20m and £32m were rejected by the Foxes. (Mirror)

La Liga will report Paris St-Germain for a breach of Uefa's financial fair play rules over the transfer of Neymar from Barcelona, even if the French side do not pay the 25-year-old Brazil forward's 220m euros (£197m) buyout clause. (El Larguero, via AS)

PSG are so confident on signing Neymar that they are already planning how to unveil their new star player. (ESPN)

Manchester City players have openly discussed the arrival of forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, from Arsenal in a £50m deal. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says players such as Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, 28, staying despite entering the final 12 months of their contracts is an "ideal" situation because everyone "has to perform". (Sun)

Watford are keen on a move for Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs but the 27-year-old would have to take a significant pay cut to join the Hornets. (Sky Sports)

French left-back Massadio Haidara is the latest Newcastle player to be told to find a new club and is in talks to join Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne. (Chronicle)

Barcelona are considering selling 23-year-old Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes, who only joined from Spanish rivals Valencia last summer. (Marca)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects striker Kelechi Iheanacho, 20, to join Leicester soon, despite a delay in finalising a deal for the Nigeria international. (Manchester Evening News)

Elsewhere, Guardiola is on course for a row with City's board over plans for a pre-season tour in China next summer, with the Spaniard preferring to return to the United States. (Express)

Scottish side Hearts are looking to sign Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman, 20, on a season-long loan deal. (Chronicle)

Everton are weighing up a move for West Ham and New Zealand centre-back Winston Reid, 29. (Mail)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho no longer intends to loan out 21-year-old midfielder Andreas Pereira this year after being impressed by the Brazilian during pre-season. (Sun)

The back pages

Meanwhile

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has joked he is returning with a 300m euros (£260m) offer for Naby Keita after the 22-year-old midfielder's club RB Leipzig rejected a third bid from the Reds this week. (Sky Deutschland, via Independent)

Bournemouth centre-back Nathan Ake, 22, says he was forced to leave Chelsea in order to play more games in response to Blues boss Antonio Conte accusing young players of losing patience too quickly. (Mail)

Lionel Messi wanted to join Manchester City last summer because the Argentina striker, 30, felt trapped at Barcelona, according to a new documentary. (Sun)

Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson, 29, has been filmed criticising his team-mates in a foul-mouthed exchange with fans. (Mirror)

Best of Sunday's transfer news

Neymar's father asked Paris St-Germain to delay formal negotiations with Barcelona over a £450m deal for his son until after 31 July - the day he earns a £23.3m commission for his part in persuading the 25-year-old forward to sign a new contract last October.(Sunday Times - subscription required)

If Brazil international Neymar does leave to join PSG, Barcelona could target Atletico Madrid and France striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, as his replacement. (Marca)

Once a deal is done for Neymar, PSG will then lodge a £35m bid to sign 28-year-old striker Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal. (Sunday Express)

But Chile forward Sanchez is also ready to submit a transfer request to force through a move to Manchester City. (Sunday Mirror)

Philippe Coutinho will plead with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp to let him join Barcelona. If the 25-year-old Brazil attacking midfielder does leave, Klopp will target 18-year-old Borussia Dortmund and United States winger Christian Pulisic. (Sunday Mirror)