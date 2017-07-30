BBC Sport - Senior Open 2017: Winner Bernhard Langer delighted with 'amazing achievement'
Senior Open: Langer's 'amazing achievement'
- From the section Wales
Bernhard Langer says he is already looking forward to defending his Senior Open title at St Andrews in 2018 after his victory in Royal Porthcawl.
Langer won by three strokes from American Cory Pavin to claim a record 10th senior major title.
"It's an amazing achievement," he tells BBC Wales' James Pontin.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired