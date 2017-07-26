Football transfer gossip: Neymar, Coutinho, Mbappe, Matic, Wilshere, Bale

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Paris St-Germain remain confident of concluding a £198m deal to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old forward Neymar within the next 15 days. (L'Equipe - in French, subscription required)

Barcelona will try to sign Liverpool's Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 25, should they lose Neymar to PSG. (Talksport)

A move by Real Madrid for France and Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, could see Real's Wales winger Gareth Bale, 28, join Manchester United. (Independent)

Midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25, wants to stay in England if he leaves Arsenal. (ESPN)

Manchester United are still keen to sign Chelsea's 28-year-old midfielder Nemanja Matic, and believe they can persuade the Premier League champions to sell for a fee over £40m. (Independent)

Borussia Dortmund's Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino, 21, is close to signing for Newcastle. (Evening Chronicle)

France centre-back Mamadou Sakho, 27, has not been included in Liverpool's 30-man squad for their three-match tour of Germany. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea want to borrow £500m to fund the building of their new stadium, rather than relying on the cash reserves of owner Roman Abramovich. (Times - subscription required)

The Blues are in talks with interested parties over a naming rights deal for their new stadium, but the club insist the name Stamford Bridge will be preserved in some way. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says if he could buy any striker in the world, he would go for Tottenham's 23-year-old forward Harry Kane. (Daily Mail)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman wants to sign three more players - a centre-back, a forward and Swansea's 27-year-old attacking midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson. (Mirror)

Everton will compete with Crystal Palace and Stoke for West Ham's 33-year-old centre-back James Collins. (Sun)

Middlesbrough have made a £7m bid for West Ham's 21-year-old striker Ashley Fletcher. (Sun)

Birmingham are close to signing 33-year-old Middlesbrough winger Stewart Downing. (Mirror)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

West Brom have sent out season tickets bearing the picture of former captain Darren Fletcher, who joined Stoke in June. (Mirror)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been depicted on a 1,000 kroner note by a Swedish artist. "You have Benjamin Franklin and you have me," the striker wrote on Instagram.

Unfortunately no, it's not legal currency, but a work of art produced by a Swedish photographer

England goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, revealed why he has chosen to wear the number 25 shirt on loan at West Ham from Manchester City. (Evening Standard)

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Best of Wednesday's transfer news

Barcelona have sent officials to England to try to sign Philippe Coutinho despite Liverpool rejecting a £72m bid from the Spanish giants for the 25-year-old forward. (Sport, via Daily Express)

Liverpool insist Coutinho is not for sale at any price, but Barca are prepared to bid £80m. (Daily Star)

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp says the club are not afraid to spend heavily this summer as they continue to pursue 26-year-old Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk. (Daily Mirror)

Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches has revealed he wants to leave, with AC Milan and Manchester United interested in the £43m-rated 19-year-old. (Independent)

Tottenham are considering a move for Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan, 22, after talks stalled with Porto over full-back Ricardo Pereira, 23. (Daily Mail)

Arsenal face the prospect of taking a sizeable loss on Spanish striker Lucas Perez after Deportivo La Coruna made a £9m bid for the 28-year-old. (Evening Standard)