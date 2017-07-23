Football transfer gossip: Neymar, Sanchez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, De Gea, Keita

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Forward Neymar, 25, has told team-mates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez he will stay at Barcelona, after the pair persuaded him not to join Paris St-Germain in a world record £200m deal. (Sport)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez's transfer to PSG is on hold as talks collapse over the 28-year-old's transfer fee and wage demands. (Le Parisien via Talksport)

Chelsea will step up their interest in Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, this week but can expect a battle from Manchester City.(Express)

Swansea City have been given permission to hold talks with their former striker Wilfried Bony after putting in place a deal with Manchester City for the 28-year-old.(Wales Online)

Tottenham are closing in on the signing of Germany Under-21 defender Jeremy Toljan, 22, from Hoffenheim. (Record via Sun)

Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino says 27-year-old midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who joined from Newcastle for £30m last season, is still part of his plans. (Standard)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has "100% guaranteed" fans that goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, will stay at Old Trafford next season. (Telegraph)

Jurgen Klopp says midfielder Emre Can, 23, is going nowhere this summer as the Liverpool boss revealed there have been "good talks" over a new contract. (Liverpool Echo)

West Brom are preparing a £10m bid for Manchester United defender Chris Smalling, 27. (Daily Star)

Talks between Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez and Roma have taken place but the Foxes are still unwilling to accept an offer of £30m for the 26-year-old. (Gianluca di Marzio)

Liverpool's chances of signing RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita are becoming increasingly difficult as the German club insist they will not sell the 22-year-old Guinean this summer. (Sky Sports)

Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti says the club could sell winger Ivan Perisic, 28, if they "are satisfied with the money" amid interest from Manchester United.(Mirror)

Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez, 29, will fly to London on Tuesday to complete his move to West Ham. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United and Arsenal could go head-to-head for Real Madrid's 21-year-old winger Marco Asensio. (Don Balon via Daily Star)

Newcastle United are hopeful of signing Hull midfielder Sam Clucas, 26, for £4m. (Sun)

Leicester City are closing in on Coventry City's George Thomas, 20, and are preparing to make a second bid of £500,000 for the striker. (Independent)

Swansea have made a £3m bid for Barnsley full-back Andy Yiadom, 25, after their first bid was rejected. (Sun)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has told supporters what he thinks about the rumours linking Neymar with a move away from the Nou Camp...

Neymar "stays" according to Pique's tweet

Everton took advantage of The Open being on their doorstep...

Aston Villa won the Cup of Traditions after beating Hertha Berlin 2-0 in Germany and it's the weirdest-looking trophy we've ever seen.

And a Villa fan seems to have found a replica of the cup available for sale for £13. (Birmingham Mail)

The best of Saturday's transfer news

Barcelona are ready to offer £80m for Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Sunday Mirror)

PSG are increasingly confident of signing forward Neymar for £196m from Barcelona, with the Brazilian supposedly having agreed a contract worth £27m a year after tax. (Sunday Express)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is on the verge of a £70m move to Paris St-Germain. (Standard)

Chelsea will make a formal offer for Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain within the next 48 hours but face competition from Manchester City for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Express)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane believes forward Cristiano Ronaldo "is going to stay" with the club after reports he wanted to leave Spain following tax fraud allegations. (Independent)