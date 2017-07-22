Football transfer gossip: Coutinho, Sanchez, Mbappe, Verratti, Dybala, Matic

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Barcelona are ready to offer £80m for Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25. (Sunday Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says Coutinho is "comfortable" at the club after holding talks with the Brazil international amid the Barca interest. (ESPN FC)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has denied that forward Alexis Sanchez, 28, is on the verge of a £70m move to Paris St-Germain. (Standard)

Liverpool and Manchester City are still in the race to sign 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe.(Le 10 Sport, via Star on Sunday)

Manchester United are confident of signing Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, after missing out on Tottenham's Eric Dier, 23. (Guardian)

United's £60m pursuit of Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, 24, is on hold, because the French club want 21-year-old forward Anthony Martial in return.(Sunday Mirror)

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi, 30, has told the club to buy 23-year-old Juventus striker Paulo Dybala. (Don Balon, via Goal)

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare says winger Riyad Mahrez "could stay" following interest from Arsenal, Spurs and Roma for the 26-year-old.(Leicester Mercury)

Defender Matteo Darmian, 27, says he is happy to stay at Manchester United this summer, despite being linked with a return to Italy.(Press Association, via Mail)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants to bring another "one or two quality players" to the club before the end of the transfer window.(Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea are monitoring 18-year-old Montreal Impact winger Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla after he was recommended by former Blues striker Didier Drogba.(Sun)

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 26, hopes the club will bring in a few more defenders this summer.(Manchester Evening News)

Aston Villa's decision to leave defender Tommy Elphick, 29, and striker Ross McCormack, 30, out of their pre-season games in Germany has given Sunderland hope of signing the pair. (Birmingham Mail)

Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, 25, says "it's an English thing" to think spending money will bring success to a club. (Mail on Sunday)

Las Palmas midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng will wear Abdelhak Nouri's shirt in a mark of respect after the Ajax midfielder collapsed on the pitch earlier this month.

New Manchester United signing Victor Lindelof, 23, says he is getting into life under manager Jose Mourinho "better and better every day".(Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, is going on an individual promotional tour of China. (Sunday Mirror)

The best of Saturday's transfer news

Neymar's chances of leaving Barcelona for Paris St-Germain in this summer's transfer window are "90%". (Sky Sports)

The 25-year-old Brazil forward has told team-mates he is joining Paris St-Germain, with the French club pursuing a world record £196m transfer. (Le Parisen - in French)

PSG are also ready to make a £70m offer for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28 and offer him £400,000 a week. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have made a £35m bid for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, and have been told they can have him for £50m. (Daily Mirror)