Lacrosse World Cup: England beat Australia to win bronze medal

England won the bronze medal at the Lacrosse World Cup after beating Australia 10-9 in overtime in Surrey.

The hosts were 9-5 down in the second half but clawed themselves back into contention as Olivia Hompe netted an equaliser with two minutes to play.

Neither side managed a shot in the first period of extra time but Megan Whittle hammered home the golden goal winner to secure bronze in Guildford.

It is England's first World Cup medal since 2005 - Canada play USA for gold.

