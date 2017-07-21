Football transfer gossip: Neymar, Sanchez, Mbappe, Llorente, Matic, Giroud

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Barcelona forward Neymar, 25, has told team-mates he is joining Paris St-Germain, with the French club pursuing a world record £196m transfer. (Le Parisen via Daily Mail)

But Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde says stories linking Neymar with PSG are nothing but "rumours" and that they want him to stay. (Metro)

Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano still thinks the La Liga side can count on Neymar, saying he is "the future of the club". (ESPN FC)

PSG are also ready to make a £70m offer for Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, 28 and offer him £400,000 a week. (Mirror)

The Chile international has checked into a Paris hotel used by PSG to sort out deals. (Sun)

Manchester United have made a £35m bid for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, and have been told they can have him for £50m. (Mirror)

Real Madrid have agreed terms with Monaco and Kylian Mbappe over a world record £120m move for the 18-year-old striker.(Sun)

Barcelona have warned Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 25, they will move for Borussia Dortmund forward Ousmane Dembele, 20, if the Reds reject their offer.(Sun)

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign versatile attacking midfielder Rafinha, 24, from Barcelona. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is interested in Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, 32, to act as back-up to new signing Alvaro Morata - but Swansea want £30m.(Independent)

The English champions also want Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and plan talks with the 23-year-old.(Sky Sports)

Everton boss Ronald Koeman is ready to pay £7.7m for Hull City's 29-year-old Polish winger Kamil Grosicki, who is keen to leave the Tigers. (Mirror)

Liverpool centre-back Joe Gomez, 20, wants to stay at Anfield rather than go on loan with Brighton.(Liverpool Echo)

Swansea City are the latest club to be linked with a move for £20m-rated Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, 25.(Telegraph)

Marseille manager Rudi Garcia has confirmed that Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30, will not be joining the club.(Standard)

Birmingham City have rejected an opening offer from Hull City for 28-year-old defender Ryan Shotton. (Birmingham Mail)

Middlesbrough have agreed a fee with West Ham for 30-year-old goalkeeper Darren Randolph, who is due to have a medical on Saturday morning. (Middlesbrough)

Meanwhile...

Mauricio Pochettino is happy with Tottenham's "quiet" transfer window as their top four rivals spend big because of his belief in Spurs' young squad. (ESPN FC)

His side have been on a bonding trip to Disney World on their US pre-season tour....

But Bournemouth goalkeeper Artur Boruc has been having a less exciting time in Poole...

The caption read on his social media post read 'Good evening #bored #boruc'

England striker Toni Duggan has been teaching herself Spanish on an phone app following her move to Barcelona. (Daily Mail)

Swansea City have dismissed reports Indian Formula 1 boss Vijay Mallya is preparing a £110m offer to buy the Premier League club. (Wales Online)

Aston Villa's new signings Glenn Whelan and Chris Samba, both 33, have had to undergo a musical initiation at their new club. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal will compete with Tottenham for Ross Barkley's signature with the 23-year-old's Everton career in doubt. (Daily Express)

Manchester City have had a £44.5m bid for left-back Benjamin Mendy rejected by Monaco. The Ligue 1 side are demanding £54m for the 23-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Manchester United are plotting a move for 19-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches. (Daily Star)

Barcelona have bid £72m for Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 25, but the Reds are expected to reject the offer. (Daily Mail)

The Reds say the La Liga giants are wasting their time. (Liverpool Echo)