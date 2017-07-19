Football transfer gossip: Costa, Keita, Hernandez, Verratti, Barkley, Neymar

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Chelsea are holding out for £44m for Atletico Madrid target Diego Costa, 28, after agreeing a deal to sign his fellow striker Alvaro Morata, 24, from Real Madrid. (Independent)

Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has played down talk of an imminent move for Spain international Costa. (Mirror)

Liverpool are ready to bid £70m for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, having had a £66m offer rejected for the 22-year-old Guinea international. (Mirror)

West Ham are set to sign former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez, 29, from Bayer Leverkusen. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are being linked with Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, 24, after the Italian hired Mino Raiola as his agent. (Sun)

The Red Devils are also monitoring Ross Barkley's situation at Everton as they consider a move for the 23-year-old England midfielder. (Mirror)

But Barkley is keen to join Tottenham after hearing glowing reports about manager Mauricio Pochettino. (Standard)

Inter Milan have told Manchester United they must include forward Anthony Martial, 21, in any deal for £48m-rated winger Ivan Perisic, 28. (Independent)

United and Chelsea both looked into signing Barcelona forward Neymar but were put off by the 25-year-old's £196m asking price. (Mail)

AC Milan have said 23-year-old attacking midfielder Suso - a target for Tottenham - is not for sale. (Tuttomercatoweb, via Talksport)

Everton have had a bid accepted for Newcastle United defender Lewis Gibson. The Blues want the 17-year-old to join their under-23s set-up. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle have offered out-of-favour forward Aleksandar Mitrovic, 22, to Lyon for £16m. (Foot Mercato, via Talksport)

Nottingham Forest are closing in on a £2m deal to sign experienced striker Daryl Murphy, 34, from Newcastle. (Nottingham Post)

Birmingham have opened contract talks with 21-year-old attacker Che Adams after rejecting a £5m bid for him from Fulham. (Mail)

Aston Villa are closing in on their fourth summer signing - Stoke City midfielder Glenn Whelan, 33. (Birmingham Mail)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Manchester City fans were left angered after being told to watch the club's stateside derby against Manchester United on their' rivals in-house television channel. (Independent)

Twitter has produced a special worker bee emoji for Thursday's Manchester derby in Houston. (ManUtd.com)

Vincent Tan is ready to sell Championship club Cardiff City for £30m, seven years after taking control. (Star)

Spurs are off on their pre-season tour of the US - and Dele Alli is already up to his old tricks...

Vito Mannone sent an emotional message to Sunderland supporters after he joined Championship rivals Reading on a three-year deal. (Sunderland Echo)

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey has claimed England are "crying out" for a central midfielder like him, but the 25-year-old fears he has the wrong image. (Mail)

Arsenal right-back Bellerin has been working on his shooting skills in pre-season...

The best of Wednesday's transfer news

Manchester City look set to beat Chelsea to the signing 26-year-old Real Madrid full-back Danilo for a fee of up to £31m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Former Blackburn Rovers and Congo defender Christopher Samba, 33, could earn a contract at Aston Villa for 2017-18 after impressing manager Steve Bruce in training. (Birmingham Mail)

Antonio Conte has become the highest-paid manager in Chelsea's history on £9.5m a year after the 47-year-old Italian signed an improved two-year deal with the Premier League champions. (Evening Standard)

West Ham United and Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph, 30, could join Newcastle United after the Hammers signed Manchester City's Joe Hart on a season-long loan. (Chronicle)

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes may move for Schalke's Ukraine winger Yevhen Konoplyanka, 27, as a replacement for Marko Arnautovic, who is set to join West Ham. (Stoke Sentinel)

Former Chelsea youth team defender Alex Davey, 22, has joined League Two Coventry City on trial. (Coventry Telegraph)