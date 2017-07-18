Hope Akpan: Burton Albion sign former Blackburn Rovers midfielder

Hope Akpan spent two years at Blackburn, making 66 appearances

Burton Albion have signed midfielder Hope Akpan on a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old was a free agent, having been released by Blackburn Rovers when his contract expired earlier this summer.

He began his career at Everton and has also played for Crawley and Reading, and had a spell on loan at Hull City.

"The fans can expect me to be energetic in midfield. I like to tackle and hopefully I can also score a few goals," he told Burton's website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.