Billy Bingham: Gillingham sign former Crewe midfielder on two-year deal

Billy Bingham
Billy Bingham has returned south after two years with Crewe

Gillingham have signed midfielder Billy Bingham after he impressed while on trial with the League One club.

The Kent-born 27-year-old, who was a free agent after leaving Crewe earlier this summer, has signed a two-year contract with the Gills.

Bingham started his career at Crystal Palace and had a spell at Dagenham & Redbridge before joining Crewe in 2015.

"I'm buzzing to be here. I'm close to home and I'm delighted because it's a big club," he told the Gills' website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired