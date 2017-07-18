Lasse Vigen Christensen leaves Fulham to join Brondby for undisclosed fee

From the section

Lasse Vigen Christensen ended last season on loan at Burton

Lasse Vigen Christensen has left Fulham to join Brondby for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old midfielder returns to his native Denmark, having been unable to establish himself as a first-team regular since his arrival from FC Midtjylland in January 2012.

He made his Fulham debut in 2014 and played a total of 68 games for the club, scoring seven goals.

Christensen ended last season on loan at Burton Albion, along with Fulham forward Cauley Woodrow.

He featured for Denmark in this summer's European Under-21 Championship.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.