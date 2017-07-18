Marcus Harness: Port Vale sign Burton Albion winger on loan

Marcus Harness
Marcus Harness has experienced two promotions with Burton

League Two side Port Vale have signed winger Marcus Harness on a season-long loan deal from Burton Albion.

The Brewers have an option to recall the 21-year-old when the transfer window reopens in January.

Coventry-born Harness, who made 13 appearances for Burton last season and 44 in total, was voted the club's young player of the year in 2016.

He has also had spells on loan at Ilkeston and Aldershot Town in the 2015-16 season.

