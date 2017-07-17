Football transfer gossip: Higuain, Aguero, Ibrahimovic, Reina, Sanchez, Dier

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Juventus have rejected an £88m offer from Chelsea for their striker Gonzalo Higuain, 29. (Tuttosport via Daily Mirror)

Chelsea also have "serious and strong interest" in signing Higuain's Argentina team-mate and Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 29. (Sky Sports)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has dropped a hint he will sign a new Manchester United contract by enrolling his two sons back into their youth academy. (Sun)

Manchester City have had a £2.6m bid rejected for Napoli's former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina, 34. (Daily Mirror)

City will not face competition from Bayern Munich for 28-year-old Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez, after the German club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge ruled out a move for the Chile international. (Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United are considering a final £60m offer for 23-year-old Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier. (Daily Mirror)

Arsenal and England defender Kieran Gibbs, 27, is one of West Brom's top defensive targets, but the clubs are not yet close to a deal. (Birmingham Mail)

Crystal Palace are on the verge of signing Ajax defender Jairo Riedewald, 20, in a deal worth around £8m. (Evening Standard)

Brazil forward Neymar will not leave Barcelona because no club is prepared to meet his £195m release clause, the club's sporting director says, amid speculation linking the 25-year-old with Manchester United and Paris St-Germain. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle United have had their bid for 22-year-old midfielder Jacob Murphy accepted - and the winger is now expected to link up with the Magpies at their pre-season training camp. (Chronicle)

Arsenal's Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, 27, is set to join Juventus after agreeing a deal in principle with the Italian champions worth about £10m. (Guardian)

West Ham hope to finalise a move for Bayer Leverkeusen and Mexico striker Javier Hernandez, as the 29-year-old former Manchester United player moves a step closer to making a move back to the Premier League. (Daily Mirror)

Egypt winger Ahmed Elmohamady, 29, is set to become the latest player to leave Hull City following relegation to the Championship after flying home from a training camp in Portugal to seal a £1m move to Aston Villa. (Hull Daily Mail)

Another Hull player, Scotland left-back Andy Robertson, 23, appears to be a step closer to joining Liverpool in an £8m deal after he reportedly also left the training camp. (Liverpool Echo)

Former Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony, 28, has not travelled with the Manchester City squad to the United States, amid speculation the Swans are keen on re-signing the Ivory Coast international. (Wales Online)

Defender Mathieu Debuchy, 31, is expected to have a medical before a move to Nice within "the next 48 hours", finally ending the Frenchman's disappointing spell at Arsenal. (Europe1 Sports via Sun)

The back pages

Meanwhile...

Arsenal forward Theo Walcott found a novel way to deal with baking temperatures on the club's pre-season tour in Shanghai - by taking to a nice cool wheelie bin.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs says he is willing to take a managerial job abroad or even in League Two, but wants to wait for a club that fits his philosophy of the game. (Independent)

After reports emerged that an Arsenal fan got a tattoo of new signing Alexandre Lacazette on his backside only to then claim it actually resembled former England striker Darren Bent, the man himself decided to settle the matter once and for all.

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw hopes he can put an end to the fractious nature of his relationship with Jose Mourinho and convince his manager to make him a first-team regular this season. (The Times - subscription required)

Kevin de Bruyne displays a good grasp of English geography as he and Manchester City team-mates John Stones and Kyle Walker fly to the United States.

The best of Monday's transfer news

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, is likely to turn down a move to Premier League champions Chelsea and instead opt to join AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Manchester United are expected to complete the signing of Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic, 28, in the next few days in a deal worth £48m.(Independent)

Wales forward Gareth Bale, 28, says he is "happy" at Real Madrid, despite being linked with a move.(Marca)

Chelsea look set to miss out on Juventus and Brazil left-back Alex Sandro, 26, as the Serie A club do not want to lose another defender having sold Italy international Leonardo Bonucci, 30, to AC Milan.(London Evening Standard)

Liverpool will increase their £57m bid for Guinea midfielder Naby Keita, but RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl says the 22-year-old is "comfortable" at the club.(Kicker via Liverpool Echo)