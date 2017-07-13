Football transfer gossip: De Gea, Keita, Ibrahimovic, Bakayoko, Sigurdsson

For completed deals, check our transfers page.

Transfer news

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, wants to join Real Madrid this summer and has told his agent Jorge Mendes to get the deal done. (Don Balon, via Daily Express)

Manchester City are willing to spend nearly £50m to sign Monaco's 22-year-old left-back Benjamin Mendy. (Daily Mirror)

RB Leipzig have turned down a £57m offer from Liverpool for midfielder Naby Keita, 22. (Bild, via Daily Mirror)

Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, is in talks with LA Galaxy over a £6m-a-year contract. (Daily Mirror)

Borussia Dortmund have told their 28-year-old forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, a target for Chelsea, to decide his future by the time they go to Switzerland for a training camp on 24 July. (London Evening Standard)

Swansea midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, will reject an offer from Leicester City in favour of joining Everton. (Leicester Mercury)

West Ham are near a deal to take Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, 30, on loan for the forthcoming season. (Independent)

Newcastle United will be offered the chance to sign West Ham goalkeeper Darren Randolph, 30, if Hart moves to London Stadium. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Barcelona's pursuit of Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin, 22, is over after the La Liga giants agreed a deal for Benfica's Nelson Semedo, 23. (London Evening Standard)

Roma have made a £29m offer to buy Riyad Mahrez from Leicester, who want £50m for the 26-year-old winger. (Daily Mail)

Burnley are ready to beat Middlesbrough to the signing of 26-year-old Nottingham Forest striker Britt Assombalonga. (Nottingham Post)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino wants the club to accelerate their transfer incomings with defender Kyle Walker, 27, set to join Manchester City. (Daily Mail)

Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian have offered Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata, 24, a £26m-per-year deal. (Onda Cero, via Sun)

AC Milan have made an improved bid to sign 23-year-old Torino striker Andrea Belotti, who is wanted by Chelsea. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Tottenham are close to making 19-year-old Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth their first signing of the summer. (ESPN)

QPR defender Steven Caulker, 25, is set to hold talks with Celtic. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile...

Arsene Wenger says Arsenal made a mistake by not signing Sydney FC goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne, 12 years after giving the then-16-year-old a trial. (Daily Express)

Manchester's iconic worker bee will be emblazoned on the shirts of both Manchester United and Manchester City during next week's derby in Houston. (ManUtd.com)

Mike Thalassitis is back in the Love Island villa. While the Margate defender is spending his pre-season on a reality TV dating show, club chairman Alistair Bayliss said: "As a club we would we never want to stand in the way of a personal opportunity of this magnitude".(Margate FC)

Back pages...

The best of Thursday's transfer news

Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for £60m after Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian pulled out of a move for the 28-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Dortmund could move for 30-year-old Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, who is also wanted by Everton, West Ham, Marseille and AC Milan. (Daily Mirror)

Everton have made a club-record £40m bid to sign midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, 27, from Swansea. The Iceland international has been left out of the Welsh side's tour of the United States. (Daily Mirror)

Premier League champions Chelsea have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, 22, for £40m on a five-year deal. (RMC - in French)

Blues boss Antonio Conte is prepared to sell midfielder Nemanja Matic, 28, for £40m. The Serbian has been training on his own and wants to join former manager Jose Mourinho at Manchester United. (Daily Telegraph)