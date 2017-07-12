James Henry: Former Wolves midfielder joins Oxford

James Henry made 30 league appearances for Bolton last season

Oxford United have signed former Wolves winger James Henry on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old was released by the Championship club in May after spending most of last season on loan at Bolton Wanderers in League One.

"It's an exciting move for me. Oxford are a club making great progress and they were very impressive last season," Henry told the club website.

"He has played a lot of football in the Championship and has real quality," manager Pep Clotet added.

