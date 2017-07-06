Football transfer gossip: Lukaku, Conte, Costa, Llorente, Giroud

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Watch Football Gossip Live - our new weekly show in which we answer your questions and delve into the biggest transfers.

Manager Antonio Conte's future at Chelsea is in doubt because the Italian is furious at the club's summer transfer failings. (Daily Mirror)

However, Chelsea are expected to step up their interest in Romelu Lukaku, 24, despite Manchester United agreeing a £75m fee with Everton for the striker. (Guardian)

The Blues could face a striker crisis after Diego Costa, 28, started to say his goodbyes to his Chelsea team-mates, having been told he is not part of Conte's plans for next season. (Daily Telegraph)

The Premier League champions have turned their attention to Swansea striker Fernando Llorente, 32, after missing out on a loan move for the Spaniard in January. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, has been left in limbo in the wake of United's deal for Lukaku, having been convinced he was set to leave Spain for Old Trafford. (Independent)

Belgium international Lukaku has agreed a long-term contract worth £250,000 a week with Jose Mourinho's side. (Daily Star)

French side Marseille are in pole position to sign Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud, 30, in a £24.7m deal after the Gunners completed a club record deal for Alexandre Lacazette. (Daily Telegraph)

Winger Demarai Gray, 21, wants assurances from Leicester about his first-team prospects amid growing interest in the England Under-21 international from Liverpool and Tottenham. (Daily Mirror)

Barcelona have had a £22m bid for former Spurs midfielder Paulinho, 28, rejected by his current club Guangzhou Evergrande. (Sky Sports)

Stoke have been in talks to sign Manchester City midfielder Fabien Delph, 27, on a loan deal. (Stoke Sentinel)

Back pages...

Meanwhile...

Two McDonald's workers managed a selfie with Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney who was making his way through the restaurant's drive-through. (Twitter)

Wayne Rooney and his son were feeling a bit peckish

Despite scoring 184 not out in his first Test match as England captain, Joe Root still had time to have a chat with Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana at Lord's. (Twitter)

Manchester United were forced to delete a tweet that showed midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan advertising the new home shirt as fans said the Armenian looked "pregnant". (Mirror)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte has treated his staff and their families to a luxury holiday in Sardinia after winning the Premier League title. (Sun)

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has unveiled two sets of brand new crystal football boots to commemorate his time at Manchester United and Real Madrid. (Daily Mirror)

The best of Thursday's transfer news

Everton will have to pay £40m for Swansea's 27-year-old midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson; Leicester are also showing interest. (Bleacher Report)

Sunderland are weighing up a move for West Ham's 29-year-old winger Robert Snodgrass - although the Hammers' £8m asking price could prove a major stumbling block. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Atletico Madrid are preparing to make a first formal bid of £22m to re-sign striker Diego Costa, 28, from Chelsea. (Guardian)