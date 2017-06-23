Transfers - July 2017
- From the section Football
The summer transfer window is formally open as of 1 July, although many clubs have been arranging to sign players since the end of last season.
Signings from June, plus any deals confirmed since the closure of the January transfer window, can be found on the June and spring 2017 editions of this page while you can see who each club has let go at the end of the 2016-17 season on our released player round-up.
For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.
7 July
Premier League
Mathias Jorgensen [FC Copenhagen - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Jon Walters [Stoke City - Burnley] £3m
Football League
Cyrus Christie [Derby - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Ibrahima Cisse [Standard Liege - Fulham] Undisclosed
Bradley Collins [Chelsea - Forest Green] Loan
Stephen Darby [Bradford - Bolton] Free
Mohamed Eisa [Greenwich Borough - Cheltenham] Free
Alex Gilliead [Newcastle - Bradford] Loan
Rene Gilmartin [Watford - Colchester] Free
Chris Hussey [Sheffield United - Swindon] Loan
Jonny Howson [Norwich - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed
Kamo Mokotjo [FC Twente - Brentford] Undisclosed
Connor Ogilvie [Tottenham - Gillingham] Loan
Regan Poole [Manchester United - Northampton] Loan
Jerell Sellars [Aston Villa - Cheltenham] Free
Wieger Sietsma [Heerenveen - MK Dons] Free
Scottish Premiership
Nicky Maynard [MK Dons - Aberdeen] Free
International
Jordi Amat [Swansea - Real Betis] Loan
Saidy Janko [Celtic - St Etienne] Free
6 July
Premier League
Vincent Iborra [Sevilla - Leicester] Undisclosed (reported £10.5m)
Roque Mesa [Las Palmas - Swansea] £11m
Stefan O'Connor [Arsenal - Newcastle] Free
Charlie Taylor [Leeds - Burnley] Fee to be decided by tribunal
Josef Yarney [Everton - Newcastle] Free
Football League
Jimmy Ryan [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free
Tom Aldred [Blackpool - Bury] Free
Vurnon Anita [Newcastle - Leeds] Free
Tyrone Barnett [AFC Wimbledon - Port Vale] Undisclosed
Loic Damour [Bourg-Peronnas - Cardiff] Free
Dennon Lewis [Watford - Crawley] Loan
Gavin Massey [Leyton Orient - Wigan] Free
Jonathan Obika [Swindon - Oxford] Free
Sam Slocombe [Blackpool - Bristol Rovers] Free
Adam Smith [Northampton - Bristol Rovers] Free
Richard Stearman [Fulham - Sheffield United] Undisclosed
Thomas Verheydt [MVV Maastricht - Crawley] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Graham Dorrans [Nowich - Rangers] Undisclosed
International
Charlie Colkett [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan
Perry Kitchen [Hearts - Randers] Undisclosed
5 July
Premier League
Steve Mounie [Montpellier - Huddersfield] Undisclosed (reported £11.44m)
Josh Tymon [Hull - Stoke] Undisclosed
Football League
Ade Azeez [Partick Thistle - Cambridge] Undisclosed
Brendan Galloway [Everton - Sunderland] Loan
Jack Grimmer [Fulham - Coventry] Free
Jordy Hiwula [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Loan
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis [Huddersfield - Portsmouth] Loan
Craig MacGillivray [Walsall - Shrewsbury] Free
Barrie McKay [Rangers - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed
Conor McLaughlin [Fleetwood - Millwall] Free
Harrison Reed [Southampton - Norwich] Loan
Ash Taylor [Aberdeen - Northampton] Free
Scottish Premiership
Jack Hendry [Wigan - Dundee] Free
Cedric Kipre [Leicester - Motherwell] Free
International
Fabio Coentrao [Real Madrid - Sporting Lisbon] Loan
Theo Hernandez [Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid] Undisclosed (reported £22.8m)
Todd Kane [Chelsea - Groningen] Loan
Josimar Quintero [Chelsea - FC Rostov] Loan
4 July
Premier League
Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Huddersfield] Loan
Tammy Abraham [Chelsea - Swansea] Loan
Tom Ince [Derby - Huddersfield] Undisclosed
Florian Lejeune [Eibar - Newcastle] Undisclosed (reported £8.7m)
Connor Mahoney [Blackburn - Bournemouth] Undisclosed
Football League
Yaser Kasim [Swindon - Northampton] Free
James Bailey [Carlisle - Yeovil] Free
Lewie Coyle [Leeds - Fleetwood] Loan
Danzell Gravenberch [Reading - KSV Roeselare] Loan
Elliot Lee [Barnsley - Luton] Free
George Long [Sheffield United - AFC Wimbledon] Loan
Tom Parkes [Leyton Orient - Carlisle] Free
Jake Reeves [AFC Wimbledon - Bradford] Undisclosed
Brad Walker [Hartlepool - Crewe] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Kirk Broadfoot [Rotherham - Kilmarnock] Free
Thomas Mikkelsen [Odense - Ross County] Free
Stephen O'Donnell [Luton - Kilmarnock] Free
International
Borja Baston [Swansea - Malaga] Loan
Matthias Ginter [Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed (reported £14.9m)
Jozabed [Fulham - Celta Vigo] Undisclosed
Terence Kongolo [Feyenoord - Monaco] Undisclosed (reported £11.4m)
Niall McGinn [Aberdeen - Gwangju] Free
Luiz Gustavo [Wolfsburg - Marseille] Undisclosed (reported £7m)
3 July
Premier League
Michael Keane [Burnley - Everton] Potentially rising to £30m
Sandro Ramirez [Malaga - Everton] £5.2m
Zhang Yuning [Vitesse - West Brom] Undisclosed
Football League
George Boyd [Burnley - Sheffield Wednesday] Free
Bersant Celina [Manchester City - Ipswich] Loan
Marcelo Djalo [CD Lugo - Fulham] Undisclosed
Jonny Edwards [Hull - Accrington] Loan
Adam El-Abd [Shrewsbury - Wycombe] Free
Jordon Forster [Hibernian - Cheltenham] Undisclosed
Dan Jones [Chesterfield - Notts County] Free
Mitchell Lund [Doncaster - Morecambe] Loan
Luke Murphy [Leeds - Burton] Loan
Eddie Nolan [Blackpool - Crewe] Free
Jamie Proctor [Bolton - Rotherham] Undisclosed
James Shea [AFC Wimbledon - Luton] Free
John Terry [Chelsea - Aston Villa] Free
Ben Williams [Bury - Blackpool] Free
Andre Wisdom [Liverpool - Derby] Undisclosed
Scottish Premiership
Jamie Lindsay [Celtic - Ross County] Loan
International
Andrija Novakovich [Reading - Telstar] Loan
Zhang Yuning [West Brom - Werder Bremen] Loan
2 July
Premier League
Jay Rodriguez [Southampton - West Brom] £12m
Football League
Lloyd Isgrove [Southampton - Barnsley] Free
1 July
Premier League
Ethan Ampadu [Exeter - Chelsea] Undisclosed
Daniel Bachmann [Stoke - Watford] Free
Jan Bednarek [Lech Poznan - Southampton] Undisclosed
Willy Caballero [Manchester City - Chelsea] Free
Kiko Femenia [Alaves - Watford] Free
Football League
Barry Douglas [Konyaspor - Wolves] Undisclosed
Zeki Fryers [Crystal Palace - Barnsley] Free
Marc Roberts [Barnsley - Birmingham] Undisclosed
Craig Ross [Macclesfield - Barnet] Free
Josh Scowen [Barnsley - QPR] Free
Scottish Premiership
Niall Keown [Reading - Partick Thistle] Undisclosed
The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.