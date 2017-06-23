Transfers - July 2017

Ex-England captain John Terry signed a one-year deal with Aston Villa on 3 July

The summer transfer window is formally open as of 1 July, although many clubs have been arranging to sign players since the end of last season.

7 July

Premier League

Mathias Jorgensen [FC Copenhagen - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Jon Walters [Stoke City - Burnley] £3m

Football League

Cyrus Christie [Derby - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Ibrahima Cisse [Standard Liege - Fulham] Undisclosed

Bradley Collins [Chelsea - Forest Green] Loan

Stephen Darby [Bradford - Bolton] Free

Mohamed Eisa [Greenwich Borough - Cheltenham] Free

Alex Gilliead [Newcastle - Bradford] Loan

Rene Gilmartin [Watford - Colchester] Free

Chris Hussey [Sheffield United - Swindon] Loan

Jonny Howson [Norwich - Middlesbrough] Undisclosed

Kamo Mokotjo [FC Twente - Brentford] Undisclosed

Connor Ogilvie [Tottenham - Gillingham] Loan

Regan Poole [Manchester United - Northampton] Loan

Jerell Sellars [Aston Villa - Cheltenham] Free

Wieger Sietsma [Heerenveen - MK Dons] Free

Scottish Premiership

Nicky Maynard [MK Dons - Aberdeen] Free

International

Jordi Amat [Swansea - Real Betis] Loan

Saidy Janko [Celtic - St Etienne] Free

6 July

Premier League

Vincent Iborra [Sevilla - Leicester] Undisclosed (reported £10.5m)

Roque Mesa [Las Palmas - Swansea] £11m

Stefan O'Connor [Arsenal - Newcastle] Free

Charlie Taylor [Leeds - Burnley] Fee to be decided by tribunal

Josef Yarney [Everton - Newcastle] Free

Football League

Jimmy Ryan [Fleetwood - Blackpool] Free

Tom Aldred [Blackpool - Bury] Free

Vurnon Anita [Newcastle - Leeds] Free

Tyrone Barnett [AFC Wimbledon - Port Vale] Undisclosed

Loic Damour [Bourg-Peronnas - Cardiff] Free

Dennon Lewis [Watford - Crawley] Loan

Gavin Massey [Leyton Orient - Wigan] Free

Jonathan Obika [Swindon - Oxford] Free

Sam Slocombe [Blackpool - Bristol Rovers] Free

Adam Smith [Northampton - Bristol Rovers] Free

Richard Stearman [Fulham - Sheffield United] Undisclosed

Thomas Verheydt [MVV Maastricht - Crawley] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Graham Dorrans [Nowich - Rangers] Undisclosed

International

Charlie Colkett [Chelsea - Vitesse Arnhem] Loan

Perry Kitchen [Hearts - Randers] Undisclosed

5 July

Premier League

Steve Mounie [Montpellier - Huddersfield] Undisclosed (reported £11.44m)

Josh Tymon [Hull - Stoke] Undisclosed

Football League

Ade Azeez [Partick Thistle - Cambridge] Undisclosed

Brendan Galloway [Everton - Sunderland] Loan

Jack Grimmer [Fulham - Coventry] Free

Jordy Hiwula [Huddersfield - Fleetwood] Loan

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis [Huddersfield - Portsmouth] Loan

Craig MacGillivray [Walsall - Shrewsbury] Free

Barrie McKay [Rangers - Nottingham Forest] Undisclosed

Conor McLaughlin [Fleetwood - Millwall] Free

Harrison Reed [Southampton - Norwich] Loan

Ash Taylor [Aberdeen - Northampton] Free

Scottish Premiership

Jack Hendry [Wigan - Dundee] Free

Cedric Kipre [Leicester - Motherwell] Free

International

Fabio Coentrao [Real Madrid - Sporting Lisbon] Loan

Theo Hernandez [Atletico Madrid - Real Madrid] Undisclosed (reported £22.8m)

Todd Kane [Chelsea - Groningen] Loan

Josimar Quintero [Chelsea - FC Rostov] Loan

4 July

Premier League

Kasey Palmer [Chelsea - Huddersfield] Loan

Tammy Abraham [Chelsea - Swansea] Loan

Tom Ince [Derby - Huddersfield] Undisclosed

Florian Lejeune [Eibar - Newcastle] Undisclosed (reported £8.7m)

Connor Mahoney [Blackburn - Bournemouth] Undisclosed

Football League

Yaser Kasim [Swindon - Northampton] Free

James Bailey [Carlisle - Yeovil] Free

Lewie Coyle [Leeds - Fleetwood] Loan

Danzell Gravenberch [Reading - KSV Roeselare] Loan

Elliot Lee [Barnsley - Luton] Free

George Long [Sheffield United - AFC Wimbledon] Loan

Tom Parkes [Leyton Orient - Carlisle] Free

Jake Reeves [AFC Wimbledon - Bradford] Undisclosed

Brad Walker [Hartlepool - Crewe] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Kirk Broadfoot [Rotherham - Kilmarnock] Free

Thomas Mikkelsen [Odense - Ross County] Free

Stephen O'Donnell [Luton - Kilmarnock] Free

International

Borja Baston [Swansea - Malaga] Loan

Matthias Ginter [Borussia Dortmund - Borussia Monchengladbach] Undisclosed (reported £14.9m)

Jozabed [Fulham - Celta Vigo] Undisclosed

Terence Kongolo [Feyenoord - Monaco] Undisclosed (reported £11.4m)

Niall McGinn [Aberdeen - Gwangju] Free

Luiz Gustavo [Wolfsburg - Marseille] Undisclosed (reported £7m)

3 July

Premier League

Michael Keane [Burnley - Everton] Potentially rising to £30m

Sandro Ramirez [Malaga - Everton] £5.2m

Zhang Yuning [Vitesse - West Brom] Undisclosed

Football League

George Boyd [Burnley - Sheffield Wednesday] Free

Bersant Celina [Manchester City - Ipswich] Loan

Marcelo Djalo [CD Lugo - Fulham] Undisclosed

Jonny Edwards [Hull - Accrington] Loan

Adam El-Abd [Shrewsbury - Wycombe] Free

Jordon Forster [Hibernian - Cheltenham] Undisclosed

Dan Jones [Chesterfield - Notts County] Free

Mitchell Lund [Doncaster - Morecambe] Loan

Luke Murphy [Leeds - Burton] Loan

Eddie Nolan [Blackpool - Crewe] Free

Jamie Proctor [Bolton - Rotherham] Undisclosed

James Shea [AFC Wimbledon - Luton] Free

John Terry [Chelsea - Aston Villa] Free

Ben Williams [Bury - Blackpool] Free

Andre Wisdom [Liverpool - Derby] Undisclosed

Scottish Premiership

Jamie Lindsay [Celtic - Ross County] Loan

International

Andrija Novakovich [Reading - Telstar] Loan

Zhang Yuning [West Brom - Werder Bremen] Loan

2 July

Premier League

Jay Rodriguez [Southampton - West Brom] £12m

Football League

Lloyd Isgrove [Southampton - Barnsley] Free

1 July

Premier League

Ethan Ampadu [Exeter - Chelsea] Undisclosed

Daniel Bachmann [Stoke - Watford] Free

Jan Bednarek [Lech Poznan - Southampton] Undisclosed

Willy Caballero [Manchester City - Chelsea] Free

Kiko Femenia [Alaves - Watford] Free

Football League

Barry Douglas [Konyaspor - Wolves] Undisclosed

Zeki Fryers [Crystal Palace - Barnsley] Free

Marc Roberts [Barnsley - Birmingham] Undisclosed

Craig Ross [Macclesfield - Barnet] Free

Josh Scowen [Barnsley - QPR] Free

Scottish Premiership

Niall Keown [Reading - Partick Thistle] Undisclosed

The page covers signings by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas and the Scottish Championship. Transfer windows in other major European and global leagues extended in February and March.