BBC Sport - Athlete welfare a huge concern - UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger
Athlete welfare huge concern - UK Sport chair Grainger
- From the section Sport
UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that athlete welfare is a "huge concern".
READ MORE: Dame Katherine Grainger: Athlete welfare 'huge concern' for UK Sport's incoming chair
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired