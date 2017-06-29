BBC Sport - Dame Katherine Grainger 'not surprised' by UK Sport funding overhaul demand
Grainger 'not surprised' by funding overhaul demand
- From the section Sport
Incoming UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan she's "not surprised" by 11 sports demanding an overhaul of UK Sport funding.
