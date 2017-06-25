Bouldering World Cup: Shauna Coxsey wins second overall title

Shauna Coxsey
Shauna Coxsey began climbing at the age of four

Britain's Shauna Coxsey won a second successive Bouldering World Cup overall title after victory at the Navi Mumbai event in India on Sunday.

The 24-year-old from Runcorn became Britain's first champion in the event's 17-year history when she won in 2016.

Coxsey needed to finish ninth or higher to guarantee back-to-back titles, but took gold in the penultimate event of the season in Mumbai.

Japan's Miho Nonaka finished second, with compatriot Akiyo Noguchi third.

Sport climbing - which includes bouldering - is one of five new sports confirmed for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

