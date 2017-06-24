BBC Sport - Women's World Cup 2017: New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka in Bristol

Highlights: NZ thrash Sri Lanka in Bristol

New Zealand thrash Sri Lanka by nine wickets in Bristol on the opening day of the 2017 Women's World Cup.

READ MORE: India shock England in Women's World Cup opener

Available to UK users only.

