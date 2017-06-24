Scott Clayton: Wimbledon doubles wildcard for Jersey player and partner Jonny O'Mara

Scott Clayton (right) and Jonny O'Mara were spectators at Wimbledon in 2016

Jersey's Scott Clayton has been given a wildcard for the main draw of the men's doubles at Wimbledon 2017, alongside his British partner Jonny O'Mara.

It will be a first senior Wimbledon appearance for Clayton, 23, ranked at number 253 in the world for doubles.

Guernsey's Heather Watson - a defending Wimbledon champion in the mixed doubles - was given a wildcard to the ladies' singles main draw earlier in June.

"When I got the call I couldn't believe it," Clayton told BBC Radio Jersey.

"Yes, I believe I'm the first player from Jersey to be involved in the Championships. I played there as a junior but to be there as a pro player on the tour, it's incredible."

Yorkshire-born O'Mara, 22, who lives in Scotland, recently played with Clayton at the Aegon Open, Nottingham.

On 21 June, Britain's Marcus Willis - who qualified for the main singles draw in 2016 - was awarded a wildcard for the doubles with his partner Jay Clarke.

Since then, as well as Clayton and O'Mara, Britain's Brydan Klein and Joe Salisbury have also received doubles wildcards along with Australian pair Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson, plus British brothers Ken and Neal Skupski.