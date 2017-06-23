BBC Sport - Women's Sport Week: Racing driver v Snowboarder - Who will win?

Racing driver v Snowboarder: Who will win?

  • From the section Sport

British racing driver Jamie Chadwick and snowboarder Katie Ormerod race each other in go-karts as part of Women's Sport Week.

READ MORE: Women's Sport Week - seven ways to make the most of it

Top videos

Video

Racing driver v Snowboarder: Who will win?

  • From the section Sport
Video

Five steps to the perfect handstand with Nile Wilson

Video

Rotorua Boys High School predict Lions whitewash

Video

Hockey highlights: England 4-2 Canada

  • From the section Hockey
Video

Five best shots as Cilic eases past Kozlov

  • From the section Tennis
Audio

Dawson and Mehrtens Lions Show: First Test preview

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Highlights: England crush South Africa in first T20

  • From the section Cricket
Audio

British gymnast Brinn Bevan performs a handstand live on air!

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Six gold medals with someone else's liver

  • From the section Wales
Audio

Sliding doors for O'Mahony and Gatland's big selections

  • From the section iPlayer
Audio

Prickly Jolyon Palmer not happy with BBC questioning

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Behardien's embarrassing spill from Hales

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Girs playing football

Girls Football Festival
Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired