Queen's Birthday Honours: Judy Murray and Heather Stanning become OBEs

Judy Murray fronts a number of programmes to promote tennis at grassroots level

Judy Murray and two-time Olympic gold medallist Heather Stanning have been appointed OBEs in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Murray, who has worked to grow tennis across Great Britain, has been recognised for services to tennis, women in sport and charity.

Stanning, who retired in 2016, is recognised for services to rowing.

Ireland rugby union captain Rory Best and former England coach Dick Greenwood will also become OBEs.

Northern Ireland football captain Steven Davis, former Great Britain rugby league coach Brian Noble and boxer John Conteh are appointed MBEs.

Murray 'determined to inspire'

Judy Murray (left) was the Great Britain Fed Cup coach from 2011 to 2016

Murray, 57, is the third member of her family to be honoured after her sons Andy and Jamie became a knight and an OBE respectively.

She was the Great Britain Fed Cup coach from 2011 to 2016 and has coached numerous players, as well as mentoring Davis Cup captain Leon Smith.

"I've seen first hand that your role models are important - that they inspire and excite - but sport is only as good as its grassroots," she told BBC Sport.

"I was so determined that there would be a legacy from what Jamie and Andy had achieved and I felt I could have much more long-term effect by sharing everything I've learnt over my coaching career with as many people as I could."

The Scot has worked to introduce more young women to tennis, setting up the Miss-Hits programme in 2014 and heading up the Lawn Tennis Association's She Rallies initiative.

She also fronts the Tennis on the Road programme, which brings the sport to deprived areas in Scotland.

Stanning and her rowing partner Helen Glover became GB's first female rowers to win back-to-back Olympic golds when they retained the coxless pairs title in Rio after their London 2012 triumph.

She ended her career having not lost a single race alongside Glover since they teamed up at the 2011 World Championships.

Ireland hooker Best, who has made 104 international appearances, also led his country to their first ever win over New Zealand in November.

"It's not just a reflection of my rugby ability. There are better players than me, but it's also hopefully a reflection of the person you are," Best said.

"It would be humbling to think that you can be considered more than just being able to play rugby."

Team GB swimming coach Bill Furniss and England Hockey chair Philip Kimberley have also been appointed OBEs, with the head of Sport England, Jennie Price, becoming a CBE.

Great Britain's women won a first Olympic hockey gold in Rio in 2016, while Team GB's swimmers ended the pool events with their best haul of six medals.

