BBC Music Day: Get Involved - Your sporting soundtrack

We all have those special songs which get us up pumped up for sport, right?

From the pre-match tune that gets you in the zone, to the one that helps you dig deep on that final gruelling mile - music is the greatest motivator.

And a piece of research carried out by Dr Costas Karageorghis - a reader in sport psychology from Brunel University - has scientifically proven that music can increase sporting performance.

Which got us thinking...

Ronaldo. Pumped.

What's YOUR sporting soundtrack?

To celebrate BBC Music Day, we want you to tell us which piece of music helps or helped your sporting performance:

Use #MySportingSoundtrack on Twitter;

Comment on the BBC Sport Facebook page;

Have your say on Instagram;

Or use the comments form at the bottom of this pageWe'll be updating this page with your comments throughout the day.

Ready... GO!

Everyone loves a montage

We have our first great shout...

Jack Stacy on the BBC Sport Instagram - Training montage - Rocky 4 soundtrack

Where would Rocky be without a musical montage? Nowhere, that's where.

Way to go, Jack. Like Rocky, you're a born winner.

Now, if anyone else is struggling for inspiration (although the mere sight of Rocky should be inspiration enough) this might help: BBC Music - the 10 best songs to use in spine-tingling sports montages.

This, on the other hand, probably won't. Mind you, when you're as good as Usain Bolt, you don't even need sound to get moving.