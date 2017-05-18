Yelena Isinbayeva: Wada tells Russia's anti-doping agency to remove pole vault legend

Yelena Isinbayeva won Olympic pole vault gold in 2004 and 2008

Yelena Isinbayeva needs to be removed as Russian Anti-Doping Agency (Rusada) chair if the country is to be ruled compliant with the World Anti-Doping Agency's codes, the organisation says.

Rusada was ruled non-compliant in 2015, with Wada stating it needs to meet four demands, including the removal of the two-time Olympic pole vault champion.

Isinbayeva was critical of the IAAF decision to ban Russian athletes.

An independent Wada report found Russia had conducted state-sponsored doping.

Their athletes were subsequently banned from taking part in the athletics competition at Rio 2016, although Darya Klishina was allowed to compete in the long jump.

Other changes being demanded by Wada include drug testers being allowed access to closed cities, where athletes continue to find sanctuary from testing; access to athlete biological passports and the implementation of a conflict of interest policy.

It also announced the creation of a new independent testing body that would operate under Swiss jurisdiction. It would be operational in time for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.