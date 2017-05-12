Stadium for Cornwall: Cornish Pirates & Truro City ground work delayed until 2018
Work on the Stadium for Cornwall, to be shared by Cornish Pirates and Truro City, will not start any earlier than spring 2018.
A statement from Championship rugby side Pirates says they hope the ground will open in September 2019.
In December, club director Colin Groves estimated construction would begin "in the middle" of this year.
National League South side Truro only agreed to share the proposed 6,000-capacity ground with Pirates in April.
The statement said building will "hopefully" start next spring, with work on the stadium on the outskirts of Truro taking 14 months.
Stadium timeline
- May 2010: Cornwall Council launch feasibility study into ground
- May 2012: Councillors vote against public funding
- January 2014: Developers say supermarket would fund stadium
- April 2015: Truro City submit plans for rival ground
- July 2015: PM David Cameron lends support as planning permission given
- December 2016: Pirates director estimates work will start "in middle of 2017"
- March 2017: Truro chairman told their ground is not viable
- April 2017: Truro and Pirates set to share Stadium for Cornwall
- May 2017: Work delayed until spring 2018