Gossip: Mahrez, Dier, Morata, Wenger, Mbappe, Malcom

Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez expects the club to honour the agreement they struck last summer and allow him to leave at the end of this season. (Telegraph)

Manchester United will test Tottenham's resolve with a £40m bid for 23-year-old defender Eric Dier. (Daily Mirror)

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, has turned down a contract in China which would have paid him £147m. The Spain international is keen to know more about interest from Chelsea. (Marca via Daily Star)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has dismissed the possibility of working under a director of football at the club. The Gunners' hierarchy are keen to create the position. (London Evening Standard)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has earned more than £2.8m in bonuses for the goals he has scored this season. The 35-year-old had a detailed bonus scheme in place after moving to Old Trafford last summer. (Daily Mail)

Wednesday's Daily Express leads on news of a Fifa inquiry into Paul Pogba's world-record transfer from Juventus to Manchester United last year

Chelsea are confident manager Antonio Conte will sign an extension to his current deal once the season is over. (Telegraph)

France manager Didier Deschamps has warned Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, off big-money moves to Manchester United or Manchester City. (L'Equipe via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United target Malcom, 20, says he would "think about" a move from Bordeaux to Old Trafford if an offer came in for the forward. (Gazeta Esportiva via Metro)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa, 28, has spoken out on his future and says it is not inevitable he will move to China. (DirecTV Sports via Guardian)

West Ham United have no intention of sacking Slaven Bilic at the end of this season and are considering making Yaya Toure one of their major signings in the summer should the 33-year-old midfielder leave Manchester City. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United will try to convince goalkeeper David de Gea, 26, to turn down a move to Real Madrid with the offer of a new contract. (Manchester Evening News)

The Metro leads on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho stating hopes for his future at Anfield

PSV are hoping to keep 24-year-old Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel at the Philips Stadion for at least one more season. (De Telegraaf via Daily Mail)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been given the green light to open talks for two players he has personally scouted in the past week - Malaga's 21-year-old striker Sandro and Ajax midfielder Davy Klaassen, 24. (Daily Mirror)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes the club should be setting their sights higher than Burnley centre-back Michael Keane, 24. The Reds have been linked with a £25m move for the England international. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool have revived their interest in 24-year-old Egypt winger Mohamed Salah as manager Jurgen Klopp looks to strengthen his squad. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea are hoping to beat off stiff competition to the signing of 22-year-old Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Daily Mail)

Wednesday's iSport runs a line on the future of Chelsea's Diego Costa

RB Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhuttl has said the club do not want to sell midfielder Naby Keita, 22, who continues to be linked with Chelsea. (ESPN FC)

Watford will consider a summer move for Barcelona defender Thomas Vermaelen, 31. (Watford Observer)

Aberdeen are intent on signing Hull City forward Shaun Maloney, 34. (Daily Record)

Hull City have handed right-back Brian Lenihan, 22, a new one-year deal after an injury-plagued season. (Hull Daily Mail)

Sunderland have turned to the scouting expert who helped mastermind Leicester City's rise as they look to transform their own fortunes after relegation to the Championship. (Northern Echo)

Former Middlesbrough striker Fabrizio Ravanelli wants to become the club's manager, according to another ex-player Jan Aage Fjortoft. (Inside Futbol)

And finally

Former Croatia international and Bayern Munich defender Robert Kovac turned superhero when he chased down and caught a thief, who had allegedly robbed a 72-year-old pensioner in Frankfurt on Monday. (Bild via Daily Mail)

A Scottish punter has turned a £10 bet into more than £60,000 by correctly predicting seven league title winners in England and Scotland. (Daily Record)