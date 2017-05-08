Gossip: Aguero, Van Dijk, Keane, Bale, Perez, Lukaku,

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Liverpool are closing in on the £25m signing of Burnley defender Michael Keane, with manager Jurgen Klopp making the 24-year-old his top defensive target this summer.(Daily Mirror)

And Klopp is still hopeful of bringing Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk to Merseyside despite Saints boss Claude Puel stating the 25-year-old will not leave. (Daily Star)

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, 28, is not interested in a cross-city switch to Manchester United this summer. (Daily Mail)

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has agreed to join Manchester United this summer if they qualify for the Champions League. Club president Florentino Perez is frustrated with the 27-year-old's fitness. (Diario Gol - via Daily Express)

The Daily Mirror references Liverpool and Manchester United interest in Michael Keane

Striker Lucas Perez, 28, says he is considering leaving Arsenal in the summer over his lack of playing time under Arsene Wenger. (London Evening Standard - via La Voz De Galicia)

Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, 19, looks to have turned down interest from Liverpool and Barcelona to sign for Real Madrid. (Independent)

Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, 33, could sign a contract extension at the club this summer but he may listen to offers if he is not considered a regular first-team choice.(Sun)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is prepared to move for Bournemouth defender Adam Smith if right-back Kyle Walker, 26, does not commit his future to the club. Smith, 26, began his career at Spurs. (Daily Mirror)

Sunderland will wait for an offer of £30m for goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 23, and will use the money from the sale to fund a promotion push after being relegated from the Premier League.(Daily Express)

The Daily Telegraph leads on Chelsea's win over Middlesbrough

Attacking midfielder Kingsley Coman, 20, has revealed he considered signing for Manchester City before committing his future to Bayern Munich until 2020. (Four Four Two)

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen says Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, is not yet good enough to move to Old Trafford. (Independent)

The Toffees have stepped up their interest in Anderlecht's Leander Dendoncker, 22, who helped his side beat Zulte Waregem 2-0 on Sunday. (Sun)

Malaga forward Sandro Ramirez, 21, could move to Everton for as little as £5m this summer - despite his 14-goal haul in La Liga.(Liverpool Echo)

Real Madrid have beaten Arsenal, Barcelona, Chelsea and a host of other clubs to the signing of a 16-year-old dubbed 'the new Neymar'. Vinicius Junior will leave Brazilian club Flamengo in a £38m deal. (Talksport)

The Guardian lead on Chelsea moving a step closer to the title

West Brom will have to fight off competition from Crystal Palace in their pursuit of Sunderland defender Lamine Kone, 28. (Birmingham mail)

Dick Advocaat is set to be appointed Netherlands coach for a third time. The 69-year-old former Sunderland and Rangers boss will be the country's oldest manager. (Guardian)

Newcastle United midfielder Vurnon Anita, 28, is hopeful he will get to stay with the club when they play in the Premier League next season despite his contract expiring this summer. (Northern Echo)

Best of social media

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

And finally

Oasis front man Liam Gallagher has had his say on reported Manchester United interest in Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero.(Manchester Evening News)

Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney, 19, says his friends text him screenshots of articles linking him with moves to clubs such as Manchester United and Chelsea. (Metro)