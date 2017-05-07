Gossip: Lukaku, Nainggolan, Rudiger, Pickford, Perez

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Everton's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could snub a return to Chelsea and sign for Manchester United with the 23-year-old concerned about how he will fit in with manager Antonio Conte's tactics. (Sun)

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte believes the club will have to recruit heavily in the transfer market this summer to compete in four competitions next season. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are weighing up a £70m double raid on Roma for Belgium midfielder Radja Nainggolan, 29, and Germany defender Antonio Rudiger, 24. (Sun)

Arsenal, Everton, Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham are keeping a close eye on Sunderland's 23-year-old English goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and he could go for around £25m. (Telegraph)

Monday's back page of the Mirror

Spanish striker Lucas Perez, 28, would be open to returning to Deportivo La Coruna in the summer after admitting frustration over his lack of opportunities since joining Arsenal last summer. (La Voz de Galicia, via Daily Mail)

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 35, has amazed doctors with the condition of his knee, according to the Swedish player's agent Mino Raiola. (Expressen.se via Four Four Two)

English left-back Charlie Taylor, 23, who is a target for West Brom, refused to play for Leeds against Wigan in their last Championship game of the season, according to his manager Garry Monk. (Birmingham Mail)

Leicester winger Marc Albrighton, 27, has backed manager Craig Shakespeare to get the Foxes job on a permanent basis. (Daily Express)

Bournemouth's Republic of Ireland midfielder Harry Arter, 27, has apologised for his tackle on Stoke midfielder Joe Allen during the 2-2 draw on Saturday. (Stoke Sentinel)

Tottenham Hotspur will take their players to Hong Kong for a friendly against local opposition as soon as the Premier League season finishes. (Guardian)

Best of social media

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

And finally

Iran's Mohammad Mokhtari scored a stunning overhead kick as his side beat Italy to finish third at the Fifa Beach Soccer World Cup. (Fifa)

Arsenal's ground staff were caught on camera enjoying some chocolate treats during the Gunners' victory over Manchester United. (Joe.co.uk)