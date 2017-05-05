Gossip: Messi, Mbappe, Conte, Terry, Conte, Deeney, Couthino

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Barcelona star Lionel Messi, 29, has rejected the club's first offer in talks to extend his contract beyond June 2018. (AS)

Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, 18, has told his agents to secure him a move to Real Madrid. (Marca)

Tottenham's defeat by West Ham features on the back page of the Times

Inter Milan's new Chinese owners are preparing a £10m-a-year pay packet and the promise of considerable transfer funds to convince Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to return to his homeland. (Daily Mirror)

Chelsea defender John Terry has been offered the chance to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian when he leaves Stamford Bridge at the end of the season. (Sun)

Schalke defender Sead Kolasinac, 23, is expected to pick between offers from Arsenal, Manchester City and AC Milan by next week. (Bild via Talksport)

West Brom will try to sign Watford striker Troy Deeney after being knocked back last year in their pursuit of the 29-year-old. (Daily Mirror)

Daily Mirror also focus on Tottenham's slip-up

Contrary to reports in Spain, journalist Guillem Balague claims that Barcelona have no interest in signing 24-year-old Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho. (Liverpool Echo)

Newcastle have been linked with 21-year-old Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, who has a £5.1m release clause in his contract. (Chronicle)

Bristol City defender Aden Flint, 27, is being chased by West Ham and West Brom. (Sun)

Best of social media

And finally

Former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger - now with MLS side Chicago Fire in the United States - has thrown the opening pitch at a Cubs game in the city. (Major League Soccer on Youtube)

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce has revealed that his bruised and cut face is a result of having moles surgically removed. (Birmingham Mail)