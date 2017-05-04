Gossip: Sanchez, Mbappe, Coutinho, Aguero, Griezmann, Sanchez, Shaw

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, 26, has agreed personal terms on a five-year Manchester United deal worth £280,000 a week. (Sun)

Bayern Munich have held talks with 28-year-old Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez's agent as they continue to prepare for a summer move for the Chile international. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester United have had a £72m bid for Kylian Mbappe turned down, with Monaco wanting at least a world-record £100m for the 18-year-old forward. (Guardian)

Arsene Wenger has revealed he went to Mbappe's house last summer as he came extremely close to securing a deal to bring the Monaco star to Arsenal. (BeInSports)

The back page of Thursday's Daily Telegraph

After two failed attempts, Barcelona are ready to launch a third bid of up to £51m to sign Liverpool's 24-year-old midfielder Philippe Coutinho. (Sport)

Manchester City fear striker Sergio Aguero, 28, could miss the end of the season with the injury he suffered in Sunday's draw at Middlesbrough. (Daily Star)

Manchester United are prepared to pay Torino £64m to sign their 23-year-old Italy striker Andrea Belotti. (Mail)

Tottenham and Arsenal are interested in Nice's 25-year-old Ivory Coast midfielder Jean Michael Seri, who is also being tracked by Paris St-Germain and Barcelona. (Guardian)

Chelsea are willing to sell their 28-year-old Brazil midfielder Willian, with Manchester United expected to make a bid. (Express)

Hull boss Marco Silva could be approached by Watford, Southampton and West Ham United if he manages to steer his Premier League side clear of relegation. (Telegraph)

Striker Olivier Giroud, 30, will only decide on his Arsenal future once he knows whether Arsene Wenger will stay or go, according to his agent. (Talksport)

Manchester City are favourites to sign left-back Luke Shaw, 21, should he decide to leave Manchester United this summer. (Manchester Evening News)

Jose Mourinho has identified Joe Hart, 30, as his first option to replace David de Gea, 26, in the event Manchester United lose their starting goalkeeper to Real Madrid this summer. (Daily Record)

Mourinho is also interested in 18-year-old AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, but the Italian's parents have told him to extend his contract at the Serie A club instead. (Calciomercato, in Italian)

Liverpool and Chelsea are ready to bid for left-back Ryan Bertrand, 27, as he tells Southampton team-mates he is ready to leave.(Daily Mirror)

England's hopes of staging the 2030 World Cup are in danger because Fifa plans to relax a ban on China hosting the tournament. (Daily Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain are lining up former Manchester City and Inter Milan boss Roberto Mancini to replace current manager Unai Emery, should the Spaniard leave the club this summer. (Don Balon, in Spanish)

Barcelona have made contact with former Paris St-Germain boss Laurent Blanc about succeeding Luis Enrique, who will step down at the end of the season. (Catalunya Radio, via AS)

Jose Mourinho used the Champions League semi-final to scout Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane, 24, and midfielder James Rodriguez, 25. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea are planning to loan out centre-back Kurt Zouma, 22, next season so he can complete his recovery after a major knee injury. (Daily Mirror)

The back page of Thursday's Daily Express

West Ham keeper Adrian is a target for La Liga side Malaga, with Deportivo La Coruna and Real Betis also interested in the 30-year-old Spaniard. (Marca)

Barcelona and Turkey midfielder Arda Turan will not be leaving the club this summer, according to the 30-year-old's agent, despite interest from Arsenal and Inter Milan. (AS)

Bournemouth striker Joshua King, 25, is "happy to be recognised" by Tottenham transfer rumours, but the Norwegian says he is focused on finishing the season strongly with the Cherries. (London Evening Standard)

Rafael Benitez will meet Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley next week to discuss how to move forward following the club's return to the Premier League. The Spaniard is likely to be offered a transfer budget of around £70m. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester United attacking midfielder Juan Mata, 29, says he has always had a good relationship with manager Jose Mourinho, who sold him when he was in charge of Chelsea. (El Pais - in Spanish)

Roma are interested in signing Arsenal's 31-year-old left-back Nacho Monreal. (Transfermarketweb)

Chelsea will have to stay at Stamford Bridge until the end of the 2019-20 season because of delays to the start of structural work on their new ground.(Times - subscription required)

Best of social media

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

And finally

Aston Villa chairman Dr Tony Xia will buy fans attending Sunday's game against Brighton a drink as a thank you for their loyalty this season. (Birmingham Mail)