Gossip: Puel, Coutinho, Zaha, Ozil, Lukaku, Griezmann, Bakayoko

Southampton manager Claude Puel's job is in danger after a series of rows with some of his players. (Daily Star)

Liverpool are resigned to losing Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho, 24, this summer and want to bring in 25-year-old Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 25.(Don Balon, in Spanish)

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 28, has twice rejected a new contract and wants to insert a release clause if he is to sign a new deal with the club. (Times - subscription required)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, 24, is close to a move to Tottenham but his decision to represent Ivory Coast rather than England could stop the switch, as he may miss six weeks of every other season to play in the Africa Cup of Nations. (Telegraph)

Manchester United are favourites to sign Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 30, but face competition from rivals Manchester City. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, United expect to lose injured left-back Luke Shaw for the rest of the season, with the 21-year-old also set to miss England's World Cup qualifier against Scotland on 10 June. (Telegraph)

Inter Milan want Chelsea manager Antonio Conte to replace current boss Stefano Pioli, with the Serie A side ready to demote Pioli to managing their sister club, Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Daily Express)

Chelsea are favourites to sign 22-year-old Monaco and France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko. (Calciomercato)

The Premier League leaders are also close to signing Southampton's 25-year-old Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk for £50m as he would prefer to join Chelsea than Arsenal. (Sun)

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, 23, was spotted talking to Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo after Sunday's game between the sides. Emenalo was behind the Belgium international's move to Chelsea from Anderlecht in 2011. (Times - subscription required)

Atletico Madrid's France forward Antoine Griezmann, 26, is attracted by the prospect of signing for Manchester United - but has reservations about leaving Spain. (ESPN)

United will have to make Griezmann the Premier League's best-paid player, on about £300,000 a week, to tempt him to Old Trafford. (Daily Mail)

West Brom want to sign Sporting Lisbon and Portugal midfielder William Carvalho, 25, but face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City. (Daily Express)

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil, 28, kicked a door in frustration following the Gunners' 2-0 defeat by Tottenham. (Daily Mirror)

Germany international Ozil, who currently earns £140,000 a week, has been offered a wage rise to around £250,000 to sign a new deal with the Gunners - but feels he deserves closer to £300,000. (Daily Mail)

Ozil has yet to sign a new contract with Arsenal but only Fenerbahce have shown an interest in signing him, with the Gunners willing to listen to offers. (Telegraph)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane could leave the Bernabeu if they fail to land a major trophy, as he has yet to agree fresh terms on his contract which expires in the summer. (Sun)

Tottenham will offer right-back Kieran Trippier, 26, a new deal at the club to ward off interest from Everton.(ESPN)

Kyle Walker, who was replaced by Trippier for the north London derby, is lining up a move to Manchester City - and the 26-year-old England right-back could double his £55,000-a-week contract if he leaves Spurs. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic will hold talks with England striker Andy Carroll, 28, at the end of the season over his injury record, as he has completed only 12 games this season.(London Evening Standard)

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino, 23, will take just one week's holiday this summer in an attempt to get sharper for next season. Berahino, has yet to score since a £12m move from West Brom in January. (Stoke Sentinel)

Everton's Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady, 31, wants to return to Preston North End next season after a successful loan spell at the Championship club.(Lancashire Post)

Former Everton and Arsenal forward Francis Jeffers, 36, is to step into the boxing ring for a "Merseyside derby" charity fight against ex-Liverpool winger David Thompson, 39. (Daily Mail)