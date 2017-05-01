Gossip: Belotti, Sessegnon, Puel, De Gea, Schick, Coutinho, Bellerin, Koulibaly

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Chelsea could beat Manchester United to the signing of Torino striker Andrea Belotti because the 23-year-old, who has an £84m release clause, wants to play in the Champions League. (Sky Sport Italia, via Daily Star)

Meanwhile, United are the latest Premier League team to enquire about Fulham's 16-year-old full-back Ryan Sessegnon. (Daily Mirror)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is prepared to offer Kelechi Iheanacho to Borussia Dortmund as he tries to sign the 20-year-old's fellow striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 27. (Sun)

Claude Puel may not be Southampton manager next season, with the club having failed to match last season's sixth-place finish. (L'Equipe - in French)

Everton are trying to close a £7m deal for 19-year-old Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru, who plays for Belgian side KAS Eupen. (Sun)

Manchester United goalkeeper and Real Madrid target David de Gea, 26, has left the Spanish side furious by sending a message to his former Atletico Madrid team-mates saying they will beat their city rivals in the Champions League semi-finals. (Diario Gol, in Spanish)

Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez, 19, Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, 22, Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho, 24, and Paris St-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, also 24, will be summer targets for Barcelona, but the club must sell before they can buy. (AS)

Barcelona defender Jordi Alba, 28, has expressed his frustration at his lack of playing time this season, amid interest from Manchester United. (Metro)

Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny, 31, is a target for the Gunners' Premier League rivals Manchester City, and Ligue 1 side Marseille. (Telefoot, via Sun)

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United all want 21-year-old Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick - but so do Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Chelsea have offered Kenneth Omeruo, 23, to Napoli as part of their bid to sign his fellow defender Kalidou Koulibaly, 25. (Own Goal Nigeria)

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie, 20, who is a target for Chelsea. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)

Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been linked with a surprise move to Newcastle United, but the 23-year-old has insisted he will never sign for the Black Cats' fierce rivals as midfielder Jack Colback did in 2014. (Sunderland Echo)

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero, 30, is being targeted by two clubs, and Chinese club Zhang Jindong have offered him a two-year deal should he choose to leave Old Trafford.(Tutto Mercato Web, in Spanish)

Daley Blind's girlfriend has found a new way to show her support for the 27-year-old Manchester United defender - she attended Sunday's game against Swansea with a group of friends, all of whom were sporting "Team Blind" caps. (Daily Mirror)

Stoke's 23-year-old striker Saido Berahino has blamed his family genes for his weight issues. (Daily Mail)