Released players: Clubs announce summer 2017 retained lists

Former England keeper John Ruddy has been released by Norwich

The 2016-17 season is coming to a close with many players set to be available on free transfers at the end of their contracts.

Find out who has been let go with our collation of club released/retained lists.

Latest announcements

3 May: Croft among six released by Oldham

3 May: Swindon keep Iandolo but let four leave

2 May: Peterborough transfer list 11 players

2 May: Northampton release five players

2 May: Norwich release seven first-team players

2 May: Chesterfield release 12 players after relegation from League One

28 April: Bristol Rovers release eight players

25 April: Dean Bowditch becomes the third long-serving player to leave MK Dons

The page covers players released by Premier League, Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs. Players who reject contract offers subsequent to a retained list being announced are not included.