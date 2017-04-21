BBC Sport - Snooker trick shots from Shane O'Hara
Nine trick shots, six sports, one snooker table
- From the section Snooker
Watch nine crazy snooker trick shots from Shane O'Hara, the man behind the famous 500ft snooker trick shot watched by millions of people online earlier this year.
Watch the 2017 World Snooker Championship live across BBC Sport.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired