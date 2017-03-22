The BBC's State of Sport week

As part of State of Sport week, the BBC is looking at some of the biggest topics in sport today.

Monday 20 March: amateur doping

A BBC poll found more than a third (35%) of amateur sports people say they personally know someone who has doped. UK Anti-Doping responded, saying that drug use at every level of sport is "fast becoming a crisis".

Sports minister Tracey Crouch reacted with concern to the BBC's findings.

All the stats behind the BBC survey

Competitions can take place in big arenas, with many fans watching on big screens, similar to traditional live sporting events

Tuesday 21 March: esports

A report into esports - organised, competitive computer gaming - found the industry is "set for £1bn revenue and 600 million audiences by 2020".

Meet the esports team who are the latest star signings for Paris St-Germain, the French football champions.

Ricki Ortiz is a transgender professional player of cult fighting game Street Fighter. She opens up about her struggles with her identity and the support the esports community has given her.

Soldiers watch a football match in Syria

Wednesday 22 March: Syria, football on the front line

Syria's World Cup dream BBC Sport's Richard Conway and David Lockwood follow the Syria football team as they chase World Cup qualification against the backdrop of war. The team can't play matches at home and face a 9,000-mile round-trip for "home" qualifiers in Malaysia. Yet they still have a chance of reaching Russia 2018 and bringing some hope to their fellow countrymen.

Is this the toughest coaching job in football? We speak to the manager, coaches and players of Syria's national team ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier against Uzbekistan in Kuala Lumpur.