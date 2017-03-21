BBC Sport - State of Sport: PSG launch League of Legends esports team

Meet PSG's latest signings - an esports team

  • From the section Sport

With esports - organised, competitive computer gaming - predicted to become a £1bn industry by 2020, traditional sports clubs are looking to get involved in this fast-emerging world.

As part of a BBC State of Sport week examining different topics and issues across sport, meet Paris St-Germain's League of Legends team, who are representing the club in online tournaments.

They live in Berlin, practise 14 hours a day and prepare like professional sportsmen.

READ MORE: Esports 'to double audience by 2020'.

READ MORE: What is esports?

