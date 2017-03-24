State of Sport: 10 inspirational quotes from athletes saved by sport
-
- From the section Sport
Dealing with the death of a loved one. Growing up in a war-torn country. Suffering abuse.
Some sport stars, like millions of youngsters across the world, also encountered tough situations during their childhood.
Here are quotes from 10 people who said sport provided an alternative pathway in their life...
This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser