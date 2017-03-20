Adele concert forces women's Australian Rules final switch

Adele won five awards at the Grammys, including record of the year for her song Hello

The Australian Football League says it is "disappointed" after having to move the women's grand final because fans attending Adele concerts damaged the surface at Brisbane's Gabba.

The surface was deemed unsafe after two March concerts by the British singer.

Brisbane Lions against Adelaide - the climax of the women's Australian Rules football season - will now take place on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Brisbane chief Greg Swann said the club had been "absolutely let down".

"Our question is why the grass was sown, knowing that there were games coming up. Why that's been allowed to happen is beyond us," he added.

The Gabba will be the venue for the opening Ashes cricket Test against England in November.

"This is a very unfortunate situation to be dealing with," said Cricket Australia boss James Sutherland.

"As long-term tenants of the Gabba, we're very sympathetic to the Brisbane Lions and the AFL's situation.

"Since the recent damage to the centre wicket block, we've had very constructive talks with Stadiums Queensland and have been given reassurances from them on the quality of the pitch for the first Test of the Ashes."